Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewood blockspaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domainpaintingjapaneseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo ShunmanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1058 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3527 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLet's travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612650/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Poem-bridge of Egara Tenjin Shrine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612748/image-astronaut-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612565/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseThe feast of weeks Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613192/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Shavuot Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView licenseHistory of Kamakura (where Minamoto Shogunate was Established) by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185046/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWabi sabi Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView licenseCandle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSetting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612578/setting-moon-waves-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612581/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseThe Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612570/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseCourtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612666/courtesan-with-branch-seri-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseNanamaro and His Followers Looking at the Moon in China by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612537/image-paper-moon-personFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseKnife and Two Knife Handles by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612534/knife-and-two-knife-handles-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRat on a Fuchin, Ornament with a Design of Egoyomi (Pictorial Calendar) by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582351/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseCourt Hat and Court Dress by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612580/court-hat-and-court-dress-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVarious Shells with Sea Weeds by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612589/various-shells-with-sea-weeds-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBox for Sugoroku Game (A Kind of Backgammon), Bow and Drum by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612576/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKoto (Japanese Harp) and Sho (Reed Organ) by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612582/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhite Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612220/white-rat-and-bundles-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDesigns of Imported Leathers by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612647/designs-imported-leathers-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license