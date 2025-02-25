Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmenvintagepublic domainportraitswomenHead of a Bishop by Gaetano GandolfiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3115 x 3854 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Marriage at Cana (1766 (Late Baroque)) by Gaetano Gandolfihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136702/the-marriage-cana-1766-late-baroque-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseThe Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, crown of thorns in the foreground, after Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490765/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913065/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseSaints Petronius of Bologna and Bernardin of Siena, ca. 1774 by gaetano gandolfihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985806/image-background-cloud-angelFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913152/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseThe Pilgrims (c. 1775) by Gaetano Gandolfihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023260/the-pilgrims-c-1775-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912962/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseA Sheet of Headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612623/sheet-headsFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912877/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseThe Holy Family with God the Father (1770s-1780s) by Gaetano Gandolfihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022957/the-holy-family-with-god-the-father-1770s-1780s-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913254/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseEmperor Henry IV at Canossahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8131556/emperor-henry-canossaFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913094/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseA Young Man Warming Himself at a Brazier by Gaetano Gandolfihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017910/young-man-warming-himself-brazier-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913105/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseFive Grotesque Heads by Gaetano Gandolfihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690575/five-grotesque-heads-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseThe Holy Family by Gaetano Gandolfihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713703/the-holy-family-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling old man in yoga classhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900851/smiling-old-man-yoga-classView licenseA Triumphal Procession in Ancient Rome (c. 1780) by Gaetano Gandolfihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024742/triumphal-procession-ancient-rome-c-1780-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people applauding with joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900740/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView licenseStudies of Female Nudes (1785/1790) by Gaetano Gandolfihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025624/studies-female-nudes-17851790-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain licenseCool couple taking a selfiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907582/cool-couple-taking-selfieView licenserecto: reclining woman, with head bent backwards, eyes closed; PL hand in lap, PR arm hanging down; study of drapery folds…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435621/image-hand-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people applauding with joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900852/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView licenseHead of an Old Woman by Ubaldo Gandolfihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038250/head-old-woman-ubaldo-gandolfiFree Image from public domain licensePixel Glitch Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14420451/editable-glitch-effect-designView licenseElizabeth and Thomas Linley (c. 1768) by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795082/elizabeth-and-thomas-linley-c-1768-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900789/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseA bishop saint pointing to a model city and other figures. Etching by F. Bartolozzi, 1764, after G.F. Barbieri, il Guercino.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008353/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914184/family-timeView licenseCantle Platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8267449/cantle-plateFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900908/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseThe Adoration of the Magihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222007/the-adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable street t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12351488/editable-street-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseHead of a Woman by Annibale Carraccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264422/head-woman-annibale-carracciFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914182/family-timeView licensePrivate Devotional Shrinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8291333/private-devotional-shrineFree Image from public domain license