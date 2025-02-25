rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Head of a Bishop by Gaetano Gandolfi
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartmenvintagepublic domainportraitswomen
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Marriage at Cana (1766 (Late Baroque)) by Gaetano Gandolfi
The Marriage at Cana (1766 (Late Baroque)) by Gaetano Gandolfi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136702/the-marriage-cana-1766-late-baroque-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
The Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, crown of thorns in the foreground, after Reni
The Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, crown of thorns in the foreground, after Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490765/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913065/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Saints Petronius of Bologna and Bernardin of Siena, ca. 1774 by gaetano gandolfi
Saints Petronius of Bologna and Bernardin of Siena, ca. 1774 by gaetano gandolfi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985806/image-background-cloud-angelFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913152/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
The Pilgrims (c. 1775) by Gaetano Gandolfi
The Pilgrims (c. 1775) by Gaetano Gandolfi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023260/the-pilgrims-c-1775-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912962/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
A Sheet of Heads
A Sheet of Heads
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612623/sheet-headsFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912877/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
The Holy Family with God the Father (1770s-1780s) by Gaetano Gandolfi
The Holy Family with God the Father (1770s-1780s) by Gaetano Gandolfi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022957/the-holy-family-with-god-the-father-1770s-1780s-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913254/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Emperor Henry IV at Canossa
Emperor Henry IV at Canossa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8131556/emperor-henry-canossaFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913094/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
A Young Man Warming Himself at a Brazier by Gaetano Gandolfi
A Young Man Warming Himself at a Brazier by Gaetano Gandolfi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017910/young-man-warming-himself-brazier-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913105/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Five Grotesque Heads by Gaetano Gandolfi
Five Grotesque Heads by Gaetano Gandolfi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690575/five-grotesque-heads-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
The Holy Family by Gaetano Gandolfi
The Holy Family by Gaetano Gandolfi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713703/the-holy-family-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain license
Smiling old man in yoga class
Smiling old man in yoga class
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900851/smiling-old-man-yoga-classView license
A Triumphal Procession in Ancient Rome (c. 1780) by Gaetano Gandolfi
A Triumphal Procession in Ancient Rome (c. 1780) by Gaetano Gandolfi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024742/triumphal-procession-ancient-rome-c-1780-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business people applauding with joy
Diverse business people applauding with joy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900740/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView license
Studies of Female Nudes (1785/1790) by Gaetano Gandolfi
Studies of Female Nudes (1785/1790) by Gaetano Gandolfi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025624/studies-female-nudes-17851790-gaetano-gandolfiFree Image from public domain license
Cool couple taking a selfie
Cool couple taking a selfie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907582/cool-couple-taking-selfieView license
recto: reclining woman, with head bent backwards, eyes closed; PL hand in lap, PR arm hanging down; study of drapery folds…
recto: reclining woman, with head bent backwards, eyes closed; PL hand in lap, PR arm hanging down; study of drapery folds…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435621/image-hand-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business people applauding with joy
Diverse business people applauding with joy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900852/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView license
Head of an Old Woman by Ubaldo Gandolfi
Head of an Old Woman by Ubaldo Gandolfi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038250/head-old-woman-ubaldo-gandolfiFree Image from public domain license
Pixel Glitch Effect
Pixel Glitch Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14420451/editable-glitch-effect-designView license
Elizabeth and Thomas Linley (c. 1768) by Thomas Gainsborough
Elizabeth and Thomas Linley (c. 1768) by Thomas Gainsborough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795082/elizabeth-and-thomas-linley-c-1768-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900789/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
A bishop saint pointing to a model city and other figures. Etching by F. Bartolozzi, 1764, after G.F. Barbieri, il Guercino.
A bishop saint pointing to a model city and other figures. Etching by F. Bartolozzi, 1764, after G.F. Barbieri, il Guercino.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008353/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Family time
Family time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914184/family-timeView license
Cantle Plate
Cantle Plate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8267449/cantle-plateFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900908/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
The Adoration of the Magi
The Adoration of the Magi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222007/the-adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain license
Editable street t-shirt mockup fashion design
Editable street t-shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12351488/editable-street-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Head of a Woman by Annibale Carracci
Head of a Woman by Annibale Carracci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264422/head-woman-annibale-carracciFree Image from public domain license
Family time
Family time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914182/family-timeView license
Private Devotional Shrine
Private Devotional Shrine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8291333/private-devotional-shrineFree Image from public domain license