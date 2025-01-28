Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevenice paintingreal madridgiovanni battista tiepolovenice carnival paintingmasks of venicemadridpublic domainpublic domain art carnival of veniceThe Departure of the Gondola by Giovanni Domenico TiepoloView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 603 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3811 x 1915 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMardi gras poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980839/mardi-gras-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Flight into Egypt by Giovanni Battista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612750/the-flight-into-egypt-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseMardi gras poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13496607/mardi-gras-poster-templateView licenseA bearded, seated man looks over his right shoulder toward a child and woman bearing a vessel, possibly a variation on a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141709/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMardi gras poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713719/mardi-gras-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Prudence, Workshop of Giovanni Battista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613472/allegorical-figure-representing-prudence-workshop-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseMask party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13494054/mask-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Fortitudehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135727/allegorical-figure-representing-fortitudeFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival fun fair Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476524/carnival-fun-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Temperancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135693/allegorical-figure-representing-temperanceFree Image from public domain licenseDomincan Republic carnival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493896/domincan-republic-carnival-instagram-post-templateView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing a Virtue, Possibly Patriotismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135722/allegorical-figure-representing-virtue-possibly-patriotismFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713776/mardi-gras-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudies of Dwarfs and Dogshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145069/studies-dwarfs-and-dogsFree Image from public domain licenseMardi gras Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979040/mardi-gras-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Banquet of Anthony and Cleopatrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136106/the-banquet-anthony-and-cleopatraFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775656/mardi-gras-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlate XIX (19): Diana. From "Museum Florentinum" (Statuae antiquae dorum et virorum illustrium)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156743/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495521/carnival-day-blog-banner-templateView licensePlate LXII (62): Flora. From "Museum Florentinum" (Statuae antiquae dorum et virorum illustrium)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156895/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival fun fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476452/carnival-fun-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Immaculate Conceptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8142217/the-immaculate-conceptionFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival fun fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476478/carnival-fun-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Female Allegorical Figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150676/female-allegorical-figureFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493874/carnival-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseMercury Appears to Aeneas in a Dreamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136830/mercury-appears-aeneas-dreamFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514642/carnival-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Meeting of Antony and Cleopatra by Giovanni Battista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185281/the-meeting-antony-and-cleopatraFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual Rio carnival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493820/annual-rio-carnival-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate X (10): Apollo. From "Museum Florentinum" (Statuae antiquae dorum et virorum illustrium)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156921/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMardi gras Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713613/mardi-gras-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAllegory of the Planets and Continents by Giovanni Battista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086231/allegory-the-planets-and-continents-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseBeach carnival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13142110/beach-carnival-poster-templateView licenseFabius Maximus before the Senate at Carthagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133384/fabius-maximus-before-the-senate-carthageFree Image from public domain licenseMask party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490457/mask-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Grand Canal, Venice, Looking South toward the Rialto Bridge by Canaletto (Giovanni Antonio Canal)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081227/image-canaletto-venice-the-grand-canalFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459775/carnival-facebook-story-templateView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Asiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8145652/allegorical-figure-representing-asiaFree Image from public domain licenseBeach carnival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949433/beach-carnival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Grand Canal, Venice, Looking South toward the Rialto Bridge. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16404291/image-rose-spaces-fruitFree Image from public domain license