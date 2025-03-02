Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagelamb of godmattia pretibaroque artlambrepentancepublic domain oil paintingil guercinojohn millerSaint John the Baptist Preaching by Mattia PretiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 875 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2917 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarReligion quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseKneeling bishop with outstretched arms surrounded by holy figures and angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814925/kneeling-bishop-with-outstretched-arms-surrounded-holy-figures-and-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePilate Washing His Hands by Mattia Pretihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613460/pilate-washing-his-hands-mattia-pretiFree Image from public domain licenseThe Creation of Adam ripped paper element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060312/png-adam-antique-artView licenseSaint in Ecstasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8227742/saint-ecstasyFree Image from public domain licenseThe Creation of Adam element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060327/png-adam-antique-artView licenseKneeling Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8244943/kneeling-womanFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8137028/the-mystic-marriage-saint-catherineFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseSaint Catherine of Alexandriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136198/saint-catherine-alexandriaFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePlate 8: Canonization of Saint Catherine of Siena; Pius II seated on a throne at right, blessing his nephew, Francesco…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8138594/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism quote editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079961/image-art-vintage-designView licenseAn Angel Blowing a Trumpet (recto); The Virgin and Child with Kneeling Saints (verso) by Mattia Pretihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260393/image-paper-angels-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn the Baptist by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory, Christian Gottfried Jüchtzer and Pompeo Batonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14261912/photo-image-face-jesus-personFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459729/bible-psalm-blog-banner-templateView licenseJohn the Baptist recognises Jesus as the messiah. Stipple engraving by F. Bartolozzi, 1765, after D. Zampieri, il…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13991934/image-dog-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045648/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Ignatius of Loyola's Vision of Christ and God the Father at La Storta by Domenichino Zampierihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922747/image-cloud-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056452/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe martyrdom of Saint Agnes: she is stabbed, and an angel receives the martyr's palm from Christ for bestowal upon her.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14001288/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060839/creation-adam-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRaphael's Disputation of the Holy Sacrament (ca. 1509–1510) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848204/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056454/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Preaching of Saint John the Baptist (1590 - 1610) by Abraham Bloemaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741963/the-preaching-saint-john-the-baptist-1590-1610-abraham-bloemaertFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12031237/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Vocation of Saint Aloysius (Luigi) Gonzaga by Guercino (Giovanni Francesco Barbieri)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184852/image-angel-guercino-plagueFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045650/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint John the Baptist Bearing Witness by Annibale Carraccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185320/image-god-oil-painting-jesus-lambFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Baptism of Christ, 1601 by giovanni battista crespi called il ceranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943965/the-baptism-christ-1601-giovanni-battista-crespi-called-ceranoFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992942/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRest on the Flight into Egypt by Guercinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688883/rest-the-flight-into-egypt-guercinoFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763338/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEpiphany, night scene by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923761/epiphany-night-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030335/finding-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with obelisk by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923600/landscape-with-obeliskFree Image from public domain license