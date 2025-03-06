Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemughalislamic artmughal artroyal paintingsvintage indiaprogressive erarajput paintingdeer huntingThe Emperor Aurangzeb Carried on a PalanquinView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 822 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2614 x 3815 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseJaswant Singh of Jodhpur (reigned 1635–1678)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698640/jaswant-singh-jodhpur-reigned-1635-1678Free Image from public domain licenseThe Age of Empire editable Facebook post template with portrait of Her Majesty Queen Victoriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23064445/image-crown-face-personView licensePrince Hunting with a Cheetahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932501/prince-hunting-with-cheetahFree Image from public domain licenseWitches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView license"A Night-time Gathering", Folio from the Davis Album. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16278005/image-paper-books-personFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseA Bejewelled Maiden with a Parakeet. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126510/image-paper-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734970/islamic-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license"A Night-time Gathering", Folio from the Davis Album, painting by Muhammad Zaman (Iranian, active 1649–1700)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185252/image-mughal-iran-eclecticFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseA Bejewelled Maiden with a Parakeet, ca. 1670–1700https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087645/bejewelled-maiden-with-parakeet-ca-1670andndash1700Free Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735025/islamic-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Prince Murad Baksh (1624–1661)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631728/portrait-prince-murad-baksh-1624-1661Free Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePortrait of the Emperor Aurangzebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8247117/portrait-the-emperor-aurangzebFree Image from public domain licenseEid Mubarak poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Kuchal Oghlan: Folio from Salim's Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8259109/portrait-kuchal-oghlan-folio-from-salims-albumFree Image from public domain licenseSnake venom poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475061/snake-venom-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseLaylá visits Majnūn in the Wilderness (c.1660) painting in high resolution by anonymous.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728750/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseDaggerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8236269/daggerFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Islam Khan Mashhadi by Payag, Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185370/portrait-islam-khan-mashhadi-payag-indianFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license"Balarama and Krishna Fighting the Enemy", Folio from a Harivamsa (The Legend of Hari (Krishna)), ca. 1590–95https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087742/image-hindu-god-krishnaFree Image from public domain licenseStop hunting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718533/stop-hunting-instagram-post-templateView licenseMaharaja Jai Singh of Amber and Maharaja Gaj Singh of Marwar, Folio from the Amber Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038397/image-border-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseHorror night poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475064/horror-night-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license"Prince With his Courtiers and Musicians", Folio from the Davis Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187108/prince-with-his-courtiers-and-musicians-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSultan Abdullah Qutb Shah (r. 1626-1672), Folio from an Illuminated Manuscript of the History of the Qutb Shahi Sultans of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924013/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license"Camp Being Prepared in the Hills", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242580/image-background-paper-booksFree Image from public domain licenseStop hunting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798310/stop-hunting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseContemplative Man Seated on a Terrace, Folio from the Small Clive Album by Gyan Chandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9320809/image-border-plant-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690679/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseStill Life: Bouquet of Flowers Emerging from the Grasshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723884/still-life-bouquet-flowers-emerging-from-the-grassFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692543/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseBhil Couple Hunting Deer at Night", Folio from the Davis Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612773/image-arrow-paper-shadowFree Image from public domain license