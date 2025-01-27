rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bhil Couple Hunting Deer at Night", Folio from the Davis Album
Save
Edit Image
coupletorchmughal paintingindiamir kalan khanmughalindia paintingtribal
Indian art & culture post template, editable social media design
Indian art & culture post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444927/indian-art-culture-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
"Princess with Attendants Picnicking in the Open Air", Folio from the Davis Album
"Princess with Attendants Picnicking in the Open Air", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187078/image-paper-waterfall-booksFree Image from public domain license
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Camp Being Prepared in the Hills", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
"Camp Being Prepared in the Hills", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242580/image-background-paper-booksFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
"Women Visiting a Hermit", Folio from the Davis Album
"Women Visiting a Hermit", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187069/women-visiting-hermit-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Portrait of Jahangir Holding Flower", Folio from the Davis Album
"Portrait of Jahangir Holding Flower", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8211002/portrait-jahangir-holding-flower-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
Airport Instagram post template, editable text
Airport Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Prince With his Courtiers and Musicians", Folio from the Davis Album
"Prince With his Courtiers and Musicians", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187108/prince-with-his-courtiers-and-musicians-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Freedom Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11615929/world-freedom-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"A Night-time Gathering", Folio from the Davis Album. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…
"A Night-time Gathering", Folio from the Davis Album. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16278005/image-paper-books-personFree Image from public domain license
New york Instagram post template, editable text
New york Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11617003/new-york-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Princess and Attendants on Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
"Princess and Attendants on Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187142/princess-and-attendants-balcony-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day Instagram story template, editable text
World Freedom Day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907165/world-freedom-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
"Asaf khan Presents Offerings (?)", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
"Asaf khan Presents Offerings (?)", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257145/image-paper-horses-booksFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day blog banner template, editable text
World Freedom Day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907175/world-freedom-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Women Bathing by Moonlight", Folio from the Davis Album
Women Bathing by Moonlight", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612785/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
India Instagram post template
India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777199/india-instagram-post-templateView license
"Women on a Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
"Women on a Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187077/women-balcony-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
Taste of curry Instagram post template
Taste of curry Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560452/taste-curry-instagram-post-templateView license
"Women Feasting on a Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
"Women Feasting on a Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8202911/women-feasting-balcony-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
Taste of curry Instagram post template
Taste of curry Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444524/taste-curry-instagram-post-templateView license
"A Night-time Gathering", Folio from the Davis Album, painting by Muhammad Zaman (Iranian, active 1649–1700)
"A Night-time Gathering", Folio from the Davis Album, painting by Muhammad Zaman (Iranian, active 1649–1700)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185252/image-mughal-iran-eclecticFree Image from public domain license
Amazing India Instagram post template
Amazing India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444732/amazing-india-instagram-post-templateView license
"A Princess with Two Attendants, All in Late 16th Century English Costume", Folio from the Davis Album
"A Princess with Two Attendants, All in Late 16th Century English Costume", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187204/image-paper-books-personFree Image from public domain license
Date night Instagram post template, editable text
Date night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612118/date-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Princess Entertaining a Visitor on the Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
Princess Entertaining a Visitor on the Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613082/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
India Instagram post template
India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460159/india-instagram-post-templateView license
"Portrait of a Noble in Gauzy White Costume", Folio from the Davis Album
"Portrait of a Noble in Gauzy White Costume", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203364/portrait-noble-gauzy-white-costume-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
India Instagram post template
India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061397/india-instagram-post-templateView license
"Portrait of a Prince in Yellow Robe, Holding a Falcon", Folio from the Davis Album
"Portrait of a Prince in Yellow Robe, Holding a Falcon", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242683/image-paper-books-personFree Image from public domain license
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView license
"The Emperor Humayun Returning from a Journey Greets his Son", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the…
"The Emperor Humayun Returning from a Journey Greets his Son", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257102/image-paper-books-personFree Image from public domain license
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView license
"Fireworks on the Night of Shab-i Barat Feast", Folio from the Davis Album
"Fireworks on the Night of Shab-i Barat Feast", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8161624/fireworks-the-night-shab-i-barat-feast-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
India travel Instagram post template
India travel Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061623/india-travel-instagram-post-templateView license
"Night Scene: Group Listening to Music", Folio from the Davis Album
"Night Scene: Group Listening to Music", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8202924/night-scene-group-listening-music-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
Holi celebration Instagram post template
Holi celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459885/holi-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Prince Killing a Lion", Folio from the Davis Album
Prince Killing a Lion", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581729/image-background-paper-flowersFree Image from public domain license