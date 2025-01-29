Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageyoshitomojapan edo warwarrior artukiyo-e warkyotopaperartjapanese artScene from “Imperial Visit to Rokuhara,” from The Tale of the Heiji Rebellion (Heiji monogatari), JapanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3001 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAutumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView licenseCase (Inrō) with Design of Cranes Standing Beneath a Gnarled Pine Tree and Netsuke Depicting Yoshitsune and Benkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8180855/photo-image-tree-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMatcha powder label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777701/matcha-powder-label-templateView licenseBellflowers in Baskethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8185715/bellflowers-basketFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView licenseJarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230650/jarFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePavilion on Mountain Streamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226545/pavilion-mountain-streamFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715176/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWild Geese and Water by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185041/wild-geese-and-water-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722922/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFemale Dancer with a Fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8185727/female-dancer-with-fanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715223/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseGentleman Taking Leave of His Lady on a Veranda by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611952/gentleman-taking-leave-his-lady-veranda-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715566/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFisherman by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240884/fishermanFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441130/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCamellia by Waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149342/camellia-waterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440618/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWriter's Boxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8227187/writers-boxFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBottlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102839/bottleFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7950681/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWriter's Boxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8225989/writers-boxFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715244/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDancerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087107/dancerFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8445609/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWisteriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086150/wisteriaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440533/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWhite Hollyhocks, in the style of Tawaraya Sōtatsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331127/white-hollyhocksFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11641528/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIllustrated Biography of Prince Shōtoku (Shōtoku Taishi e-den), Japan, 14th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330448/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721387/japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseTeabowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8246273/teabowlFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483704/japan-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIllustrated Biography of Prince Shōtoku (Shōtoku Taishi e-den), Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328916/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441131/editable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMiniature Kakemonohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8082106/miniature-kakemonoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseA Girl Writing a Letter by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612903/girl-writing-letter-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license