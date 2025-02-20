rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Women Bathing by Moonlight", Folio from the Davis Album
Save
Edit Image
islamic artnizami womenwatercolorpaperbookspersonartwatercolour
Islam 101 Facebook story template
Islam 101 Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537571/islam-101-facebook-story-templateView license
Bhil Couple Hunting Deer at Night", Folio from the Davis Album
Bhil Couple Hunting Deer at Night", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612773/image-arrow-paper-shadowFree Image from public domain license
Find your peace Facebook story template
Find your peace Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537621/find-your-peace-facebook-story-templateView license
"Princess with Attendants Picnicking in the Open Air", Folio from the Davis Album
"Princess with Attendants Picnicking in the Open Air", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187078/image-paper-waterfall-booksFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
"Women on a Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
"Women on a Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187077/women-balcony-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
"Women Visiting a Hermit", Folio from the Davis Album
"Women Visiting a Hermit", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187069/women-visiting-hermit-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
"The Story of the Princess of the Blue Pavillion: The Youth of Rum Is Entertained in a Garden by a Fairy and her Maidens"…
"The Story of the Princess of the Blue Pavillion: The Youth of Rum Is Entertained in a Garden by a Fairy and her Maidens"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241125/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
"Fireworks on the Night of Shab-i Barat Feast", Folio from the Davis Album
"Fireworks on the Night of Shab-i Barat Feast", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8161624/fireworks-the-night-shab-i-barat-feast-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
"A Gathering of Court Women", Folio from the Davis Album, late 17th–early 18th century
"A Gathering of Court Women", Folio from the Davis Album, late 17th–early 18th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185292/image-vintage-drum-paper-watercolors-gold-books-islamic-theodore-davis-collectionFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
"Prince Feasting on a Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album, late 17th–early 18th century
"Prince Feasting on a Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album, late 17th–early 18th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185298/image-1915-1600-1800-albumsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
"Portrait of a Prince in Yellow Robe, Holding a Falcon", Folio from the Davis Album
"Portrait of a Prince in Yellow Robe, Holding a Falcon", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242683/image-paper-books-personFree Image from public domain license
Pray for good Instagram post template
Pray for good Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493375/pray-for-good-instagram-post-templateView license
"Women Feasting on a Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
"Women Feasting on a Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8202911/women-feasting-balcony-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
Find your peace Instagram post template
Find your peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493372/find-your-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
"Princess and Attendants on Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
"Princess and Attendants on Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187142/princess-and-attendants-balcony-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
Pray for good Instagram post template
Pray for good Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537433/pray-for-good-instagram-post-templateView license
"Prince With his Courtiers and Musicians", Folio from the Davis Album
"Prince With his Courtiers and Musicians", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187108/prince-with-his-courtiers-and-musicians-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
Painting workshop Facebook story template
Painting workshop Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493789/painting-workshop-facebook-story-templateView license
"Camp Being Prepared in the Hills", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
"Camp Being Prepared in the Hills", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242580/image-background-paper-booksFree Image from public domain license
Hijab Instagram post template
Hijab Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051188/hijab-instagram-post-templateView license
"Bahram Gur Sees a Herd of Deer Mesmerized by Dilaram' s Music", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Amir…
"Bahram Gur Sees a Herd of Deer Mesmerized by Dilaram' s Music", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Amir…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185289/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Hijab Instagram post template, editable text
Hijab Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539306/hijab-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Portrait of a Noble in Gauzy White Costume", Folio from the Davis Album
"Portrait of a Noble in Gauzy White Costume", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203364/portrait-noble-gauzy-white-costume-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
Let's pray Facebook story template
Let's pray Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493786/lets-pray-facebook-story-templateView license
"Night Scene: Group Listening to Music", Folio from the Davis Album
"Night Scene: Group Listening to Music", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8202924/night-scene-group-listening-music-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license
Art painting magazine book cover template, editable design
Art painting magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732542/art-painting-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
"Diana, Goddess of the Hunt", Folio from the Davis Album, attributed to 'Ali Quli Jabbadar
"Diana, Goddess of the Hunt", Folio from the Davis Album, attributed to 'Ali Quli Jabbadar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185366/image-arrow-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787958/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Princess Entertaining a Visitor on the Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
Princess Entertaining a Visitor on the Balcony", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613082/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Quran study poster template
Quran study poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563977/quran-study-poster-templateView license
"Portrait of a Persian Lady", Folio from the Davis Album, dated 1149 AH/1736–37 CE
"Portrait of a Persian Lady", Folio from the Davis Album, dated 1149 AH/1736–37 CE
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330399/photo-image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain license
Quran study Facebook story template
Quran study Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14564009/quran-study-facebook-story-templateView license
"Portrait of Jahangir Holding Flower", Folio from the Davis Album
"Portrait of Jahangir Holding Flower", Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8211002/portrait-jahangir-holding-flower-folio-from-the-davis-albumFree Image from public domain license