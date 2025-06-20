Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetapestrypaperswordartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapaneseThe Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai BunchōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 560 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1814 x 3888 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Yamashita Kyonosuke in the Role of Tamarimaru by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612255/the-actor-yamashita-kyonosuke-the-role-tamarimaru-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as a Man Holding a Monkey Mask by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612919/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-man-holding-monkey-mask-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOtani Hiroji as Kurofune Chiemon by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612945/otani-hiroji-kurofune-chiemon-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroji as Honda Harunaga by Torii Kiyomasu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613206/the-actor-otani-hiroji-honda-harunaga-torii-kiyomasuFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroemon III as Man Ready to Wade into the Sea with a Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612768/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actors Sawamura Sōjūrō III holding Sword Aloft, and Arashi Shichigorō III as Fighting Heroes by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185904/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of an Actor by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613158/portrait-actor-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSegawa Kikunojo II as a Girl and Ichikawa Tomiyeimon? by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612807/segawa-kikunojo-girl-and-ichikawa-tomiyeimon-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Monnosuke II as a Woman by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612796/ichikawa-monnosuke-woman-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseActor Sakata Hongoro II as a Wrestler in a Play by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612794/actor-sakata-hongoro-wrestler-play-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licenseIchikawa Komazo I by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612217/ichikawa-komazo-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760115/japanese-crane-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Oiran Chōzan of Chōjiya, from the series Love Letters by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612356/the-oiran-chozan-chojiya-from-the-series-love-letters-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseActor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612204/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790273/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseScene from a Dramahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127844/scene-from-dramaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo with Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612286/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-with-drawn-sword-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670177/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Oiran Hanagiku Reading a Love Letter While Standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241333/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189486/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseThe Lovers O-Hatsu and Tokubei by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612801/the-lovers-o-hatsu-and-tokubei-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Waitress of the Sakai-ya Teahouse Standing and Lookinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240828/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670938/interactive-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Kiyozohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136143/the-actor-nakamura-kiyozoFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Arashi Hinaji in a Female Role by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612789/the-actor-arashi-hinaji-female-role-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license