The Actor Arashi Hinaji in a Female Role by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro 3rd in an Unidentified Role
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of an Actor by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Vintage education editable collage element set
The Actor Yamashita Kyonosuke in the Role of Tamarimaru by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo 3rd in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunkō
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
The Actor Yamashita Kinsaku in the Role of Mutsuhana by Torii Kiyomitsu
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actor Sakata Hongoro II as a Wrestler in a Play by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Japan exhibition poster template
The First Ichikawa Komazo (who in 1772 became the fourth Matsumoto Koshiro) in the Role of Yoemon
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
A Waitress of the Sakai-ya Teahouse Standing and Looking
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Segawa Kikunojo II as a Girl and Ichikawa Tomiyeimon? by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro I, 1689–1756 in an Unidentified Female Role by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Arashi Otohachi I by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro in the Role of Koshizuka by Torii Kiyomitsu
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo 3rd in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunjō
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
The Lovers O-Hatsu and Tokubei by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Ichikawa Monnosuke II as a Woman by Ippitsusai Bunchō
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Interior Scene by Torii Kiyonaga
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Kabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Mad Female Role by Utagawa Toyokuni
