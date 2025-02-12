Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehomosexualcarpenters vintage illustrationboudoirjokepaperbookpatternpersonPlate from the Erotic Book Mounds of Dyed Colors: A Pattern Book for the Boudoir (Someiro no yama neya no hinagata), First Month by Okumura MasanobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 806 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3899 x 2620 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarApril fool's day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459719/april-fools-day-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of the Courtesan Nioteru of the Ogiya, with Her Two Attendants Namiji and Aō-mi by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612284/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459772/april-fools-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseTakigawa of the Ōgiya Brothel: The First Reception Room Appointment of the New Year (Hatsu-uri zashiki no zu: Ōgiya…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185056/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459708/april-fools-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseWoman in Redhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128766/woman-redFree Image from public domain licenseFunny s quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686698/funny-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Rikō, as a Courtesan with a Sword by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612431/the-actor-nakamura-riko-courtesan-with-sword-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407534/april-fools-day-poster-templateView licenseThe Twelfth Scene from Scenes of the Pleasure Quarter at Yoshiwara in Edohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205508/the-twelfth-scene-from-scenes-the-pleasure-quarter-yoshiwara-edoFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064681/april-fools-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseYamashina Shirojuro in the Role of Nagoya Sanzaemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330032/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407631/april-fools-day-poster-templateView licenseEnjoying the Evening Cool on the Banks of the Sumida Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123761/enjoying-the-evening-cool-the-banks-the-sumida-riverFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459554/april-fools-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseIn the Yoshiwara Districthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128790/the-yoshiwara-districtFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459879/april-fools-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCourtier and Two Ladies of the Court, with a Poem by Mibu no Tadaminehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185987/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459555/april-fools-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseProgram for Kawarazaki Theaterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102498/program-for-kawarazaki-theaterFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460407/april-fools-day-poster-templateView licenseTwo Ladies by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613173/two-ladies-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460426/april-fools-day-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro 4th as a Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8126112/the-actor-matsumoto-koshiro-4th-manFree Image from public domain licenseLGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588779/lgbt-man-editable-activist-holding-pride-flag-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWaka Poem: “Across the fields and hills…”https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8094911/waka-poem-across-the-fields-and-hillsFree Image from public domain licenseLGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588368/lgbt-man-editable-activist-holding-pride-flag-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSet of Utensils for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612535/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseLGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588791/lgbt-man-editable-activist-holding-pride-flag-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro 2nd as a Samuraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186073/the-actor-matsumoto-koshiro-2nd-samuraiFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407730/april-fools-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Bōtan Show by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612458/the-botan-show-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseHousewives' society poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922441/housewives-society-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterior Scene by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612444/interior-scene-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631978/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseGirl with Fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612819/girl-with-fanFree Image from public domain licenseFather s quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686721/father-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo 3rd in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612411/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-3rd-female-role-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseLGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566285/lgbt-man-editable-activist-holding-pride-flag-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWomen on a Verandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104361/women-verandaFree Image from public domain license