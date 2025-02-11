Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese wintervintage wintervintage asian winterkiyonagapaperartjapanese artvintageA Day in Winter; Two Ladies and a Child in a Garden by Torii KiyonagaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 885 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2818 x 3820 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChinese new year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13001019/chinese-new-year-card-templateView licenseThe Fish–monger by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612931/the-fish-monger-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000993/lunar-new-year-card-templateView licenseDisembarking from a Pleasure Boat on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612935/disembarking-from-pleasure-boat-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseSnow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView licenseAn Oiran Accompanied by Two Kamuro by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612939/oiran-accompanied-two-kamuro-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEnmei Jizo by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612814/enmei-jizo-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Promenade by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612936/the-promenade-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCutting the Toenails; the Toilet after the Bath by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612933/cutting-the-toenails-the-toilet-after-the-bath-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow Scene with Figures Outside a Temple by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612947/snow-scene-with-figures-outside-temple-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Young Women Strolling on the Bank of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612810/three-young-women-strolling-the-bank-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612811/evening-the-banks-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan in a Black Haori (Coat) and Two Women Approaching a Temple by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612817/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō V and His Family by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612430/ichikawa-danjuro-and-his-family-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670177/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady Arranging Binsashi (Support for the Hair over the Temples) to put in Her Hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611630/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoodblock printing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829209/woodblock-printing-instagram-post-templateView licenseIchikawa Danjuro II as Kanto Koroku and Yamamura Ichitaro as Oichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612254/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFrost from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151158/image-grass-leaf-aestheticView licenseThe Fifth Month, from the series Twelve Months in the Southern Pleasure District (Minami jūni kō) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612472/image-torii-kiyonaga-1784-1929Free Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Young Woman with a Black Hoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149076/young-woman-with-black-hoodFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with Fan on the Banks of the Sumida Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149070/woman-with-fan-the-banks-the-sumida-riverFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseTwo Men, One Playing a Flutehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149077/two-men-one-playing-fluteFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829197/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseA New Year's Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149084/new-years-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667951/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseFestival by the Sumida River by Katsukawa Shunzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612745/festival-the-sumida-river-katsukawa-shunzanFree Image from public domain licenseSparrows on snowy berry bush editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151157/image-animal-birds-artView licenseYoung Woman Looking over Shoulder of Another who is Writing a Letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149100/young-woman-looking-over-shoulder-another-who-writing-letterFree Image from public domain license