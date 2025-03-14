rawpixel
Actor Sakata Hongoro II as a Wrestler in a Play by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
The Lovers O-Hatsu and Tokubei by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Portrait of an Actor by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Actor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ichikawa Monnosuke II as a Woman by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Segawa Kikunojo II as a Girl and Ichikawa Tomiyeimon? by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
A Waitress of the Sakai-ya Teahouse Standing and Looking
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Onoe Matsusuke as a Man Standing at Night at Yoshiwara
The Actor Arashi Hinaji in a Female Role by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as a Man Holding a Monkey Mask by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Yamashita Kyonosuke in the Role of Tamarimaru by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Ichikawa Yaozō II by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Oiran Chōzan of Chōjiya, from the series Love Letters by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Ichikawa Komazo I by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
Mimasuya Sukejuro as a Samurai Attired in Kamishimo
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
Combing His Hair by Suzuki Harunobu
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro as a Woman Wearing a Red Cape
The First Ichikawa Komazo (who in 1772 became the fourth Matsumoto Koshiro) in the Role of Yoemon
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
Arashi Otohachi I by Ippitsusai Bunchō
