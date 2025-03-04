Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperhandpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainclothingAn Unidentified Actor Stands with an Open Fan in His Hand by Katsukawa ShunkōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 555 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1788 x 3863 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612803/the-actor-ichikawa-omezo-samurai-with-two-swords-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn Unidentified Actor by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612790/unidentified-actor-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Otani Oniji III by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612893/the-actor-otani-oniji-iii-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Sukegoro I with His Sword Drawn in a Defiant Attitude by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612938/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611794/the-beauty-the-floating-world-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Monosuke (?) or Ichikawa Omezō in Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612167/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Utaemon I as a Monk under a Willow Tree by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612940/the-actor-nakamura-utaemon-monk-under-willow-tree-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in Female Role, Standing Beside a Litter by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612215/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Onoya Matsusuke, in Female Robe of O-Kane, Adjusts the Comb in His Hair by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612336/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSegawa Kikunojo, in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612924/segawa-kikunojo-female-role-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Twelfth Month: December by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611796/the-twelfth-month-december-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroemon III as a Fish Peddler by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612823/the-actor-otani-hiroemon-iii-fish-peddler-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn Unidentified Actor in the Role of a Samuraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8194006/unidentified-actor-the-role-samuraiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel ad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052549/japan-travel-poster-templateView licenseBando Hikosaburo III as Sugawara no Michizane, from the Kabuki play, Sugawara's Secrets of Calligraphy" (Sugawara Denju…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612888/image-public-domain-art-1939-advertisementFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611793/group-three-women-accompanied-manservant-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseA Young Woman with a Tray of Sweetmeats by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611792/young-woman-with-tray-sweetmeats-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824181/japan-travel-blog-banner-templateView licenseThree Sumō Wrestlers: Onogawa, Seimiyama, and Yatsugaminehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185900/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseParody of the Episode of the Third Princess (Modoki Onna San no Miya) by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241632/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTokyo awaits blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824302/tokyo-awaits-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license