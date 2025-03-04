rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
An Unidentified Actor Stands with an Open Fan in His Hand by Katsukawa Shunkō
Save
Edit Image
paperhandpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainclothing
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612803/the-actor-ichikawa-omezo-samurai-with-two-swords-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
An Unidentified Actor by Katsukawa Shun'ei
An Unidentified Actor by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612790/unidentified-actor-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Actor Otani Oniji III by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Otani Oniji III by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612893/the-actor-otani-oniji-iii-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
The Actor Nakamura Sukegoro I with His Sword Drawn in a Defiant Attitude by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Nakamura Sukegoro I with His Sword Drawn in a Defiant Attitude by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612938/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchō
The Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611794/the-beauty-the-floating-world-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monosuke (?) or Ichikawa Omezō in Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Ichikawa Monosuke (?) or Ichikawa Omezō in Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612167/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon I as a Monk under a Willow Tree by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon I as a Monk under a Willow Tree by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612940/the-actor-nakamura-utaemon-monk-under-willow-tree-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in Female Role, Standing Beside a Litter by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in Female Role, Standing Beside a Litter by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612215/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Onoya Matsusuke, in Female Robe of O-Kane, Adjusts the Comb in His Hair by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Onoya Matsusuke, in Female Robe of O-Kane, Adjusts the Comb in His Hair by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612336/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Segawa Kikunojo, in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Segawa Kikunojo, in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612924/segawa-kikunojo-female-role-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Twelfth Month: December by Katsukawa Shunchō
The Twelfth Month: December by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611796/the-twelfth-month-december-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as a Fish Peddler by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as a Fish Peddler by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612823/the-actor-otani-hiroemon-iii-fish-peddler-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
An Unidentified Actor in the Role of a Samurai
An Unidentified Actor in the Role of a Samurai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8194006/unidentified-actor-the-role-samuraiFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel ad poster template
Japan travel ad poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052549/japan-travel-poster-templateView license
Bando Hikosaburo III as Sugawara no Michizane, from the Kabuki play, Sugawara's Secrets of Calligraphy" (Sugawara Denju…
Bando Hikosaburo III as Sugawara no Michizane, from the Kabuki play, Sugawara's Secrets of Calligraphy" (Sugawara Denju…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612888/image-public-domain-art-1939-advertisementFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchō
A Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611793/group-three-women-accompanied-manservant-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
A Young Woman with a Tray of Sweetmeats by Katsukawa Shunchō
A Young Woman with a Tray of Sweetmeats by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611792/young-woman-with-tray-sweetmeats-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel blog banner template
Japan travel blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824181/japan-travel-blog-banner-templateView license
Three Sumō Wrestlers: Onogawa, Seimiyama, and Yatsugamine
Three Sumō Wrestlers: Onogawa, Seimiyama, and Yatsugamine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185900/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Parody of the Episode of the Third Princess (Modoki Onna San no Miya) by Katsukawa Shunchō
Parody of the Episode of the Third Princess (Modoki Onna San no Miya) by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241632/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tokyo awaits blog banner template
Tokyo awaits blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824302/tokyo-awaits-blog-banner-templateView license
The Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license