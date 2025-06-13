rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Segawa Kikunojo II as a Girl and Ichikawa Tomiyeimon? by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainpostergirl
Women's day poster template
Women's day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824008/womens-day-poster-templateView license
Ichikawa Monnosuke II as a Woman by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Ichikawa Monnosuke II as a Woman by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612796/ichikawa-monnosuke-woman-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Segawa Kikunojo II
Segawa Kikunojo II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241476/segawa-kikunojoFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460629/japan-poster-templateView license
Onoe Matsusuke as a Man Standing at Night at Yoshiwara
Onoe Matsusuke as a Man Standing at Night at Yoshiwara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240840/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Counseling poster template
Counseling poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408419/counseling-poster-templateView license
Portrait of an Actor by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Portrait of an Actor by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613158/portrait-actor-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as a Man Holding a Monkey Mask by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as a Man Holding a Monkey Mask by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612919/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-man-holding-monkey-mask-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
The First Ichikawa Komazo (who in 1772 became the fourth Matsumoto Koshiro) in the Role of Yoemon
The First Ichikawa Komazo (who in 1772 became the fourth Matsumoto Koshiro) in the Role of Yoemon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330214/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908773/wabi-sabi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Third Segawa Kikunojo as a Woman
The Third Segawa Kikunojo as a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330217/the-third-segawa-kikunojo-womanFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Ichikawa Yaozō II by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Ichikawa Yaozō II by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612382/ichikawa-yaozo-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template, editable design
Kids book poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727189/kids-book-poster-template-editable-designView license
The Lovers O-Hatsu and Tokubei by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Lovers O-Hatsu and Tokubei by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612801/the-lovers-o-hatsu-and-tokubei-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Actor Sakata Hongoro II as a Wrestler in a Play by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Actor Sakata Hongoro II as a Wrestler in a Play by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612794/actor-sakata-hongoro-wrestler-play-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
A Waitress of the Sakai-ya Teahouse Standing and Looking
A Waitress of the Sakai-ya Teahouse Standing and Looking
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240828/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Grocery delivery editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Grocery delivery editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908947/grocery-delivery-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Third Segawa Kikunojo as a Woman
The Third Segawa Kikunojo as a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329892/the-third-segawa-kikunojo-womanFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612788/the-actor-otani-hiroji-iii-armed-with-sword-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Komazo I by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Ichikawa Komazo I by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612217/ichikawa-komazo-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The First Ichikawa Komazo as a Man Standing beside a Building
The First Ichikawa Komazo as a Man Standing beside a Building
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241084/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cat head woman poster template, Girl with a Pearl Earring remixed by rawpixel
Cat head woman poster template, Girl with a Pearl Earring remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419543/imageView license
Actor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Actor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612204/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Women for women poster template
Women for women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824092/women-for-women-poster-templateView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612141/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-yorimasa-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Third Segawa Kikunojo in the Role of Maizuru
The Third Segawa Kikunojo in the Role of Maizuru
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241130/the-third-segawa-kikunojo-the-role-maizuruFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Dance of the Beach Maidens from the series Brocade of the East by Torii Kiyonaga
The Dance of the Beach Maidens from the series Brocade of the East by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612912/image-japan-beach-1922-1600-1800Free Image from public domain license
Japan expo editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japan expo editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7858706/japan-expo-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Segawa Kikunojo III by Katsukawa Shunjō
Segawa Kikunojo III by Katsukawa Shunjō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611806/segawa-kikunojo-iii-katsukawa-shunjoFree Image from public domain license