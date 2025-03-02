Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domainwomenpaintingjapaneseThree Young Women Strolling on the Bank of the Sumida River by Torii KiyonagaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 806 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2609 x 3884 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseDisembarking from a Pleasure Boat on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612935/disembarking-from-pleasure-boat-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseEvening on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612811/evening-the-banks-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman with Fan on the Banks of the Sumida Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149070/woman-with-fan-the-banks-the-sumida-riverFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Fish–monger by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612931/the-fish-monger-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Promenade by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612936/the-promenade-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseTwo women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180769/image-heart-animal-artView licenseEnmei Jizo by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612814/enmei-jizo-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseBe unique poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715855/unique-poster-templateView licenseAn Oiran Accompanied by Two Kamuro by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612939/oiran-accompanied-two-kamuro-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseBe unique blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074333/unique-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Day in Winter; Two Ladies and a Child in a Garden by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612793/day-winter-two-ladies-and-child-garden-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseBe unique Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074334/unique-instagram-post-templateView licenseCutting the Toenails; the Toilet after the Bath by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612933/cutting-the-toenails-the-toilet-after-the-bath-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseBe unique Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074346/unique-facebook-story-templateView licenseSnow Scene with Figures Outside a Temple by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612947/snow-scene-with-figures-outside-temple-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseMan in a Black Haori (Coat) and Two Women Approaching a Temple by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612817/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman Combing Her Hair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Goyō Hashiguchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180786/image-person-art-japaneseView licenseFestival by the Sumida River by Katsukawa Shunzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612745/festival-the-sumida-river-katsukawa-shunzanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō V and His Family by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612430/ichikawa-danjuro-and-his-family-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Young Woman with a Black Hoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149076/young-woman-with-black-hoodFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseYoung Woman Looking over Shoulder of Another who is Writing a Letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149100/young-woman-looking-over-shoulder-another-who-writing-letterFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseFishing Boats with Nets under Ryōgoku Bridge by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612467/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLady Arranging Binsashi (Support for the Hair over the Temples) to put in Her Hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611630/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEnjoying the Evening Cool on the Banks of the Sumida Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123761/enjoying-the-evening-cool-the-banks-the-sumida-riverFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Fifth Month, from the series Twelve Months in the Southern Pleasure District (Minami jūni kō) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612472/image-torii-kiyonaga-1784-1929Free Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseYoung Woman Blowing a Popen (glass noisemaker), from the series “Ten Classes of Women’s Physiognomy” (Fujo ninsō juppen) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101555/image-paper-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license