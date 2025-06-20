rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Evening on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
Save
Edit Image
public domain japanese posterbank of japanjapanese vintage posterpaperpersonartjapanese artvintage
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Three Young Women Strolling on the Bank of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
Three Young Women Strolling on the Bank of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612810/three-young-women-strolling-the-bank-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Disembarking from a Pleasure Boat on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
Disembarking from a Pleasure Boat on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612935/disembarking-from-pleasure-boat-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel ad poster template
Japan travel ad poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052549/japan-travel-poster-templateView license
Enjoying the Evening Cool on the Banks of the Sumida River
Enjoying the Evening Cool on the Banks of the Sumida River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123761/enjoying-the-evening-cool-the-banks-the-sumida-riverFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman with Fan on the Banks of the Sumida River
Woman with Fan on the Banks of the Sumida River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149070/woman-with-fan-the-banks-the-sumida-riverFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
An Oiran Accompanied by Two Kamuro by Torii Kiyonaga
An Oiran Accompanied by Two Kamuro by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612939/oiran-accompanied-two-kamuro-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Experience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Experience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908780/experience-japan-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Fifth Month, from the series Twelve Months in the Southern Pleasure District (Minami jūni kō) by Torii Kiyonaga
The Fifth Month, from the series Twelve Months in the Southern Pleasure District (Minami jūni kō) by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612472/image-torii-kiyonaga-1784-1929Free Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Fish–monger by Torii Kiyonaga
The Fish–monger by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612931/the-fish-monger-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723439/japan-travel-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Enmei Jizo by Torii Kiyonaga
Enmei Jizo by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612814/enmei-jizo-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license
The Promenade by Torii Kiyonaga
The Promenade by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612936/the-promenade-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
A Day in Winter; Two Ladies and a Child in a Garden by Torii Kiyonaga
A Day in Winter; Two Ladies and a Child in a Garden by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612793/day-winter-two-ladies-and-child-garden-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cutting the Toenails; the Toilet after the Bath by Torii Kiyonaga
Cutting the Toenails; the Toilet after the Bath by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612933/cutting-the-toenails-the-toilet-after-the-bath-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Snow Scene with Figures Outside a Temple by Torii Kiyonaga
Snow Scene with Figures Outside a Temple by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612947/snow-scene-with-figures-outside-temple-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Festival by the Sumida River by Katsukawa Shunzan
Festival by the Sumida River by Katsukawa Shunzan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612745/festival-the-sumida-river-katsukawa-shunzanFree Image from public domain license
Women's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Women's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722091/womens-fragrance-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō V and His Family by Torii Kiyonaga
Ichikawa Danjūrō V and His Family by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612430/ichikawa-danjuro-and-his-family-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Man in a Black Haori (Coat) and Two Women Approaching a Temple by Torii Kiyonaga
Man in a Black Haori (Coat) and Two Women Approaching a Temple by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612817/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sumo warriors poster template
Sumo warriors poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView license
A Picnic Party at Hagidera by Katsukawa Shunchō
A Picnic Party at Hagidera by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612305/picnic-party-hagidera-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Lady Arranging Binsashi (Support for the Hair over the Temples) to put in Her Hair
Lady Arranging Binsashi (Support for the Hair over the Temples) to put in Her Hair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611630/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908773/wabi-sabi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Boating Party with Children Swimming by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Boating Party with Children Swimming by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128725/boating-party-with-children-swimming-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
Woman on Veranda, Spinning; another Pounding Cloth on Rock in Foreground by Katsukawa Shunshō
Woman on Veranda, Spinning; another Pounding Cloth on Rock in Foreground by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612932/image-asian-art-1929-1600-1800Free Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template
Japan culture expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396841/japan-culture-expo-poster-templateView license
In the Kitchen by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
In the Kitchen by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183835/the-kitchen-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license