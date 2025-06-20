Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain artpaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingThe Actor Sanagawa Ichimatsu 1st as a Wakashu (Fashionable Youth) in the Drama Momo–Chidori Shiraume" by Torii Kiyonobu IView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 617 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1976 x 3845 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene from a Dramahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612326/scene-from-dramaFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene from a Drama by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612470/scene-from-drama-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFive Popular Actors as the Gonin Otoko or Five Otokodate, in Ume Wakana Futaba Soga" by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612818/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752376/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Kamezo Fighting with the Aid of a Large Hatchethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612795/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene from a Drama: Ichimura Uzaemon as a Samurai by Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613189/scene-from-drama-ichimura-uzaemon-samurai-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroji as Honda Harunaga by Torii Kiyomasu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613206/the-actor-otani-hiroji-honda-harunaga-torii-kiyomasuFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Dance of the Beach Maidens from the series Brocade of the East by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612912/image-japan-beach-1922-1600-1800Free Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actor, attributed to Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186198/kabuki-actor-attributed-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ikushima Daikichi as an Oiran on Parade in the Streets of the Yoshiwarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330261/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro in the Role of Koshizuka by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612927/the-actor-nakamura-tomijuro-the-role-koshizuka-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612788/the-actor-otani-hiroji-iii-armed-with-sword-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOtani Hiroji as Kurofune Chiemon by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612945/otani-hiroji-kurofune-chiemon-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseActor (Sanjo Kantaro?) in the Role of a Courtesanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087571/actor-sanjo-kantaro-the-role-courtesanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene from a Drama by Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613090/scene-from-drama-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese calligraphy paper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11121633/japanese-calligraphy-paper-editable-mockupView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as a Samurai in Green and Yellow Robeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157542/the-actor-ichimura-uzaemon-viii-samurai-green-and-yellow-robesFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Arashi Wakano as a Young Samurai in Woman's Clothes by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613095/the-actor-arashi-wakano-young-samurai-womans-clothes-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseLoneliness Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932234/loneliness-facebook-post-templateView licenseAn Actor of the Bando Line as an Outlaw Brought to Bay on the Bank of a River by Katsukawa Shunjōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612416/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseScene from a Drama by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087175/scene-from-dramaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Otsuru by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612325/sanogawa-ichimatsu-the-role-otsuru-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene from a Drama by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612371/scene-from-drama-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license