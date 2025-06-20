Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingjapaneseThree ActorsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 640 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2054 x 3849 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrint by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612813/print-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActor, Danjuro, Impersonating Murubashi Chuyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612306/actor-danjuro-impersonating-murubashi-chuyeFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Women on a Veranda Overlooking a Bay by Katsukawa Shunzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612317/three-women-veranda-overlooking-bay-katsukawa-shunzanFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752376/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseTwo Beauties by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612937/two-beauties-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe Courtesan Takao Leaving Against a Windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491801/the-courtesan-takao-leaving-against-windowFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTraditional Japanese art printhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612868/printFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlowing Soap Bubbles Under the Plum Blossom by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612968/blowing-soap-bubbles-under-the-plum-blossom-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening Snow on Matsuchi Hilll, from the series Eight Fashionable Views of Edo (Furyu Edo hakkei) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612815/image-woman-window-painting-japanese-wood-cuts-public-domain-tenguFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStreet Scene in Yoshiwara by Hishikawa Moronobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612950/street-scene-yoshiwara-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAn Actor With a Rack of Wigshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8161645/actor-with-rack-wigsFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseLadies Surrounding a Carthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8075269/ladies-surrounding-cartFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAt the Edge of the River Akutagawa" from the Tales of Ise (Ise monogatari)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612966/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Young Lady and Her Boy Servanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135139/young-lady-and-her-boy-servantFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203844/printFree Image from public domain licenseLoneliness Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932234/loneliness-facebook-post-templateView licenseBattle Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8204521/battle-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Courtesan Karauta of the Ōgiya Brothel, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185931/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese calligraphy paper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11121633/japanese-calligraphy-paper-editable-mockupView licenseTwo Womenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102904/two-womenFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8125103/printFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Loyal League (Chushingura)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612376/the-loyal-league-chushinguraFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseActors by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612373/actors-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license