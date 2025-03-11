rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fairies Descend to the Chamber of Prince Manohar", Folio from a Gulshan-i 'Ishq (Rose Garden of Love)
Save
Edit Image
fairy taleself reflectionislamic artrose gardenvintage fairywatercolor fairy gardenfairy tale princespublic domain fairy tale
Confidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Confidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
"Solanki Raga", Folio from a Ragamala, ca. 1590
"Solanki Raga", Folio from a Ragamala, ca. 1590
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185355/solanki-raga-folio-from-ragamala-ca-1590Free Image from public domain license
You're where you need to be mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
You're where you need to be mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408499/youre-where-you-need-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Prince in a Garden Courtyard, attributed to Iran, Tabriz
Prince in a Garden Courtyard, attributed to Iran, Tabriz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185362/image-persian-artt-iranFree Image from public domain license
You're the best
You're the best
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22538675/youre-the-bestView license
Shaikh San'an and the Christian Maiden", Folio 22v from a Mantiq al-Tayr (Language of the Birds)
Shaikh San'an and the Christian Maiden", Folio 22v from a Mantiq al-Tayr (Language of the Birds)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581934/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Your uniqueness is magic poster template, editable text and design
Your uniqueness is magic poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013642/your-uniqueness-magic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Asaf khan Presents Offerings (?)", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
"Asaf khan Presents Offerings (?)", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257145/image-paper-horses-booksFree Image from public domain license
Your uniqueness is magic Instagram post template, editable text
Your uniqueness is magic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013637/your-uniqueness-magic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Young Prince and Mentor Sitting in Landscape
Young Prince and Mentor Sitting in Landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257982/young-prince-and-mentor-sitting-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Folio from the Kathasaritsagara
Folio from the Kathasaritsagara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8260328/folio-from-the-kathasaritsagaraFree Image from public domain license
Self love background, line art illustration
Self love background, line art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547710/self-love-background-line-art-illustrationView license
"Rustam Comes from Kabul to Pay Homage to Kai Khusrau", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
"Rustam Comes from Kabul to Pay Homage to Kai Khusrau", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8305323/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain license
Your uniqueness is magic blog banner template, editable text
Your uniqueness is magic blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013641/your-uniqueness-magic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
"The Emperor Humayun Returning from a Journey Greets his Son", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the…
"The Emperor Humayun Returning from a Journey Greets his Son", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257102/image-paper-books-personFree Image from public domain license
Your uniqueness is magic Instagram story template, editable text
Your uniqueness is magic Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764326/your-uniqueness-magic-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
"Sonnet from a Lover to the Beloved", Folio from a Manuscript of Poetry
"Sonnet from a Lover to the Beloved", Folio from a Manuscript of Poetry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285148/sonnet-from-lover-the-beloved-folio-from-manuscript-poetryFree Image from public domain license
Sunset butterfly background, spiritual design
Sunset butterfly background, spiritual design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8478904/sunset-butterfly-background-spiritual-designView license
Album Leaf with Shi'a Invocation
Album Leaf with Shi'a Invocation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328823/album-leaf-with-shia-invocationFree Image from public domain license
Sunset butterfly background, spiritual design
Sunset butterfly background, spiritual design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8478908/sunset-butterfly-background-spiritual-designView license
Suhrab Slain by Rustam", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Suhrab Slain by Rustam", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613113/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-1985-armFree Image from public domain license
Fairy tale stories
Fairy tale stories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22555266/fairy-tale-storiesView license
"Rama Receives Sugriva and Jambavat, the Monkey and Bear Kings", Folio from a Ramayana, attributed to India (ca. 1605)
"Rama Receives Sugriva and Jambavat, the Monkey and Bear Kings", Folio from a Ramayana, attributed to India (ca. 1605)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185625/image-rama-ramayana-mughalFree Image from public domain license
Self-love letter Instagram story template
Self-love letter Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855180/self-love-letter-instagram-story-templateView license
"A Lover Falls Before the Feet of his Beloved", Folio from a Kulliyat (Complete Works) of Sa'di
"A Lover Falls Before the Feet of his Beloved", Folio from a Kulliyat (Complete Works) of Sa'di
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8089884/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable garden gnome figurine design element set
Editable garden gnome figurine design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15297312/editable-garden-gnome-figurine-design-element-setView license
Death of Farud", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Death of Farud", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613121/image-abu-qasim-firdausi-ripped-book-page-1985Free Image from public domain license
Nighttime routine Instagram post template
Nighttime routine Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609975/nighttime-routine-instagram-post-templateView license
The Death of King Dasharatha, the Father of Rama", Folio from a Ramayana
The Death of King Dasharatha, the Father of Rama", Folio from a Ramayana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613132/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Self love & esteem poster template
Self love & esteem poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104019/self-love-esteem-poster-templateView license
"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
"Rustam Kills the White Div", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310276/rustam-kills-the-white-div-folio-from-shahnama-book-kingsFree Image from public domain license
You are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
You are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403695/you-are-forever-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
"Meeting between Babur and Sultan 'Ali Mirza near Samarqand", Folio from a Baburnama (The Book of Babur)
"Meeting between Babur and Sultan 'Ali Mirza near Samarqand", Folio from a Baburnama (The Book of Babur)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8260420/image-paper-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Self-love podcast Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Self-love podcast Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244990/self-love-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Alexander Executes Janusiyar and Mahiyar, the Slayers of Darius", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l…
Alexander Executes Janusiyar and Mahiyar, the Slayers of Darius", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi, Abu'l…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581750/image-pledge-allegiance-islamic-vintage-abu-qasim-firdausiFree Image from public domain license
Self-love podcast Instagram story template, editable social media design
Self-love podcast Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244991/self-love-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
"The Fire Ordeal of Siyavush", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
"The Fire Ordeal of Siyavush", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdausi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241317/image-paper-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Self love & esteem Facebook story template
Self love & esteem Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104025/self-love-esteem-facebook-story-templateView license
Folio from a `Aja'ib al-Makhluqat wa Ghara'ib al-Mawjudat (The Wonders of Creation and the Oddities of Existence)
Folio from a `Aja'ib al-Makhluqat wa Ghara'ib al-Mawjudat (The Wonders of Creation and the Oddities of Existence)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8248020/image-paper-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license