Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainpostcardenvelopeThe Noh play, Takasago" by Totoya HokkeiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1035 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3253 x 3770 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLetters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667881/letters-blog-banner-templateView licenseCock on Drum by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086675/cock-drum-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseEnvelope mail editable mockup, stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12638885/envelope-mail-editable-mockup-stationeryView licenseHino Kumawakamaru (Warrior) From the Book: Taiheiki by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612643/hino-kumawakamaru-warrior-from-the-book-taiheiki-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women sitting png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207058/japanese-women-sitting-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseThe Filial Son at Kamakura, From the Book: Sasekishu by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612641/the-filial-son-kamakura-from-the-book-sasekishu-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseLetters blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517066/letters-blog-banner-templateView licenseSnowy Landscape by Ishikawa Kazanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612517/snowy-landscape-ishikawa-kazanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage letters aesthetic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791248/vintage-letters-aesthetic-remixView licenseCherry Shell, from the series Genroku Poetry Shell Games. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639496/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable postal stamp sticker, vintage collage element remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828192/editable-postal-stamp-sticker-vintage-collage-element-remix-designView licenseModern Representation of the Poetess Kaga no Chiyo by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581731/modern-representation-the-poetess-kaga-chiyo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover editable mockup, realistic publishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642037/book-cover-editable-mockup-realistic-publishingView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611790/the-actor-nakamura-tomijuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArashi Otohachi I by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611659/arashi-otohachi-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with postcards, hearts, and lace. Postcards and lace create charm, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22409595/image-heart-border-collageView licenseTwo Geishas and a Maid by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611655/two-geishas-and-maid-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women background, vintage envelope collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214264/japanese-women-background-vintage-envelope-collage-editable-designView licenseYoung Boys Performing a Puppet Show by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612918/young-boys-performing-puppet-show-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women background, vintage envelope collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214239/japanese-women-background-vintage-envelope-collage-editable-designView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612133/ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseLetters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770304/letters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Swordsmith. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639479/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseWriting tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981734/writing-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiyako Shell. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639390/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseLetter and envelope mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168103/letter-and-envelope-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III in the Role of Shimada Jūzaburō, from the series "Image of Actors on Stage" by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185954/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseInvitation card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14089493/invitation-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099749/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseBelize travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912855/belize-travel-stamp-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSegawa Kikunojo IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241476/segawa-kikunojoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic editable mood boardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662436/aesthetic-editable-mood-boardView licenseSegawa Kikunojo III by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611664/segawa-kikunojo-iii-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman using smartphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9396960/woman-using-smartphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBando Mitsugoro II by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611765/bando-mitsugoro-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman's hand holding money, investment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633771/png-adult-businessmans-hand-holding-envelope-close-upView licensePrint by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612257/print-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseLetters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771924/letters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIchikawa Komazo I by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612217/ichikawa-komazo-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license