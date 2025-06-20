Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageasianpaperhandartjapanese artvintagepublic domainlandscapeYoung Woman with a Pipe in Her Hand Gazing at Landscape Painted on a Screen by Suzuki HarunobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 912 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2821 x 3710 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Ladies by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613173/two-ladies-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseWoman Dancer in Daimyo's Palace by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612782/woman-dancer-daimyos-palace-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung Lady Looking through Door at Her Kamuro (Little Servant) who is Asleep on the Floor by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612873/image-asian-floor-drawing-1929-1600-1800Free Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670480/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTwo Young Women Seated by a Kotatsu Playing Cat's Cradle by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612798/two-young-women-seated-kotatsu-playing-cats-cradle-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseYoung Woman Climbing Stone Stairs to a Shinto Temple by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612959/young-woman-climbing-stone-stairs-shinto-temple-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Man and Two Women at a Teahouse at Wada no Ura Overlooking the Sea by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612843/image-japanese-1929-1600-1800Free Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267479/japan-instagram-story-templateView licenseParody of the Tale of Young Man Lu: Courtesan Dreaming by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612899/parody-the-tale-young-man-lu-courtesan-dreaming-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGentleman Taking Leave of His Lady on a Veranda by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611952/gentleman-taking-leave-his-lady-veranda-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePoem by Henjō Sojō by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612708/poem-henjo-sojo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Young Ladies at the Shore by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612797/two-young-ladies-the-shore-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Girls on a Veranda beside a Stream with the Moon by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612858/two-girls-veranda-beside-stream-with-the-moon-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOnna San no Miya (the Third Princess) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612784/onna-san-miya-the-third-princess-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseYoung Lovers Walking Together under an Umbrella in a Snow Storm (Crow and Heron) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612902/image-suzuki-harunobu-lovers-ukiyoe-snowFree Image from public domain licenseJapan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267333/japan-blog-banner-templateView licenseLady with Black Hood and Umbrella Out Walking with Young Attendant by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612863/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612930/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseParting of Lovers: The Morning After by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612805/parting-lovers-the-morning-after-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Girl Writing a Letter by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612903/girl-writing-letter-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo Women with a Baby who is Playing on the Floor by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115514/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseYoung Man Playing a Noh Drum by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241644/young-man-playing-noh-drumFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseYozei no In by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612715/yozei-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license