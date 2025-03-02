Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageyoung portraitbrashsamuraiwoodblock kabukihuman problemkabukijapan samuraisamurai ukiyo-e woodblock printingThe Actor Ichikawa Omezō I as the Young Daimyo Momonoi Wakasanosuke by Katsukawa Shun'eiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 810 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2631 x 3896 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThe Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180797/image-art-japanese-vintageView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Noshio II as the Courtesan Okaruhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100486/the-actor-nakamura-noshio-the-courtesan-okaruFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseActors Ichikawa Danjūrō IV as Yakko Yodohei and Nakamura Utaemon I as the Monk Kiyomizu no Seigenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127805/image-paper-hand-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972845/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Onoe Fujaku III as Kobayakawa Takakagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186349/the-actor-onoe-fujaku-iii-kobayakawa-takakageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972843/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Actor Asao Gakujūrō I (previously Yūjirō I) as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Shunkōsai Hokushūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613531/image-goemon-samurai-japan-eyeFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000410/discover-japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseIchikawa Omezō I in the Role of Yakko Ippei from the Play "Koinyōbō somewake tazuna"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183775/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSnow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Utaemon IV as the Wrestler Iwakawa Jirokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185798/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573219/mount-fuji-instagram-post-templateView licenseKabuki Actor Ōtani Hiroji IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118589/kabuki-actor-otani-hiroji-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502178/image-dragon-art-japaneseView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Ebizō (Danjūrō V) as the Elderly Samurai Sasaki Ganryū (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241254/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseTwo women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180769/image-heart-animal-artView licenseThe Actor Arashi Rikaku II as Isogai Tōsuke, from the series Lives of Men who Carried Out Revenge for Loyalty or Filial Pietyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086687/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743103/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Ebizō V as the Outlaw Nippon Daemon (right) and Kataoka Gadō as Tokushima Goheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186330/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932708/hair-salon-poster-templateView licenseYamashina Shirojuro in the Role of Nagoya Sanzaemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330032/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826688/japanese-theater-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III in the Role of Shimada Jūzaburō, from the series "Image of Actors on Stage" by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185954/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7850292/japanese-theater-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license“Act II, Scene 2: Along Train Tracks in America,” from the series The Strange Tale of the Castaways: A Western Kabukihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7961521/image-paper-book-steamFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView licenseOnoe Matsusuke I as Ebisu, from The Stand-In Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Katsukawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639328/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Nakamura Tamashichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185737/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255723/japan-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazō I as the Elderly Samurai Hige no Ikyūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115895/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-the-elderly-samurai-hige-ikyuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255724/japan-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseKabuki Actor Ōtani Oniji III as Yakko Edobei by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183776/image-samurai-famous-japanese-art-woodcutFree Image from public domain licenseLong-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180806/image-animal-bird-artView licenseCourtesan Reading a Letter by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241545/courtesan-reading-letterFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531829/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePicking Clams by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330069/picking-clamsFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Japan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517749/travel-japan-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Actor Kataoka Nizaemon VII as the Old Beggar Woman Kurozuka Babā at Adachigaharahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100487/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license