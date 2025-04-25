Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagecaravaggiopublic domain caravaggiolouis xivlute1632baroque musicpublic domain oil paintingbaroque painting singingLute Player by Valentin de BoulogneView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 921 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2965 x 3864 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarClassical music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14371784/classical-music-cover-templateView licenseSeated Old Man with Right Arm Upraised (Tithonus) (recto); Seated Nude Youth (figure of Day) (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8223717/image-cat-christ-paperFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708576/museum-poster-templateView licenseThe Musicians by Caravaggio (Michelangelo Merisi)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084953/the-musicians-caravaggio-caravaggio-michelangelo-merisiFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072016/museum-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Death of Cleopatra by Guido Cagnaccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087114/the-death-cleopatra-guido-cagnacciFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072015/museum-poster-templateView licenseThe Lamentation by Domenichino (Domenico Zampieri)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613122/the-lamentation-domenichino-domenico-zampieriFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072018/museum-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Young Virgin by Francisco de Zurbaránhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612674/the-young-virgin-francisco-zurbarandaacutenFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseLe Grenouillard (The Frog Man)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7942662/grenouillard-the-frog-manFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708182/museum-blog-banner-templateView licenseStudy for Nude Male Figures Supporting a Frame and Plan of the Ceiling Decoration of Palazzo Altieri, Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222234/image-animal-frame-birdFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708234/museum-instagram-story-templateView licenseCardinal Mazarin, ministre d'Anne d'Autriche et de Louis XIVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8233998/cardinal-mazarin-ministre-danne-dautriche-louis-xivFree Image from public domain licenseCat cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982565/cat-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePanel with Cusped Archeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8313181/panel-with-cusped-archesFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622821/music-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseView of the Villa Borghesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8202499/view-the-villa-borgheseFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600509/singing-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Calling of Saint Matthew by Giovanni Battista Caracciolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614057/the-calling-saint-matthew-giovanni-battista-caraccioloFree Image from public domain licenseLearn to sing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598089/learn-sing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Tears of Saint Peter by Jusepe de Riberahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613176/the-tears-saint-peter-jusepe-riberaFree Image from public domain licenseArt podcast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685253/art-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Temptation of Saint Mary Magdalen by Johann Lisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186385/image-caravaggio-prostitute-titianFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685041/museum-instagram-post-templateView license"Four Seasons" enamel liqueur servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8167796/four-seasons-enamel-liqueur-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseKids music blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596605/kids-music-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVase with swanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7965234/vase-with-swanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597460/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of Heidelberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821058/view-heidelbergFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas spirit music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788056/christmas-spirit-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of a Satyr Facing Lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224566/head-satyr-facing-leftFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas activities Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597466/christmas-activities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe city of Bostonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908164/the-city-bostonFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788085/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Nymph of Fontainebleauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274753/the-nymph-fontainebleauFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Trojan Women Setting Fire to Their Fleet by Claude Lorrain (Claude Gellée)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084838/image-vintage-landscape-greek-city-poussinFree Image from public domain license