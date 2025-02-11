Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese wintervintage bamboobamboo winterpainting snowybamboo paintingjapanese nightingalejapan autumnnightingale birds public domainBirds and Flowers of the Four SeasonsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 545 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3811 x 1731 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowers and Birds of the Four Seasonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037245/flowers-and-birds-the-four-seasonsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn Millet and Small Birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8261701/autumn-millet-and-small-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCraneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491463/cranesFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBodhidharma (Daruma), attributed to Kano Sanrakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185171/bodhidharma-daruma-attributed-kano-sanrakuFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCuckoo by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651872/cuckoo-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTransom from a Temple Depicting a Phoenix and Chicks in a Bamboo Grove (17th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140844/photo-image-animal-wooden-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actor, attributed to Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186198/kabuki-actor-attributed-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseSnow, Moon, and Cherry Blossoms (Yoshiwara in Three Seasons)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491531/snow-moon-and-cherry-blossoms-yoshiwara-three-seasonsFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKashira with Herons and Reeds (1784-1821 (late Edo)) by Noda Masaakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144529/kashira-with-herons-and-reeds-1784-1821-late-edo-noda-masaakiFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCuckoo and Pine Tree with Full Moon by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931995/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJinshan Island and West Lake by Kano Sanrakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087144/jinshan-island-and-west-lake-kano-sanrakuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703826/japanese-bar-poster-templateView licenseKashira with a Nightingale on a Plum Tree Branch (ca. 1875 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Hamano Toshiyukihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145615/photo-image-animal-bird-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSte. Aldegonde, vierge (St. Aldegundis, Virgin), January 30th, from Les Images De Tous Les Saincts et Saintes de L'Année…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8217736/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseS. François (St. Francis), October 4th, from Les Images De Tous Les Saincts et Saintes de L'Année (Images of All of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8217615/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseS. Grégoire de Naziance (St. Gregory of Naziance), May 9th, from Les Images De Tous Les Saincts et Saintes de L'Année…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218070/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseS. Grégoire le Grand, pape (St. Gregory the Great, Pope), March 12th, from Les Images De Tous Les Saincts et Saintes de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8217878/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrane, Tortoise, Pine, and Bamboo under a Rising Sun by Kano Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328789/photo-image-vintage-animal-sunFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCuckoo Flying at Full Moon (1900–1910) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970565/illustration-image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bar Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165965/japanese-bar-facebook-story-templateView licenseRooster in a Stormhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115844/rooster-stormFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bar Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165910/japanese-bar-instagram-post-templateView licenseChinese Poem: “There is a bamboo grove around my house”https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8094909/chinese-poem-there-bamboo-grove-around-houseFree Image from public domain license