rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Queen Henrietta Maria by Anthony van Dyck
Save
Edit Image
van dyckbaroquefrench queenpregnant womanbaroque paintingqueen of england portraitswoman portraitqueen henrietta maria of england
The Age of Empire editable Facebook post template with portrait of Her Majesty Queen Victoria
The Age of Empire editable Facebook post template with portrait of Her Majesty Queen Victoria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23064445/image-crown-face-personView license
King Charles I and Queen Henrietta Maria. Engraving by G. Vertue, 1742, after A. van Dyck.
King Charles I and Queen Henrietta Maria. Engraving by G. Vertue, 1742, after A. van Dyck.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13990665/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Queen Victoria editable poster template with portrait of Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria editable poster template with portrait of Queen Victoria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050312/queen-victoria-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-queen-victoriaView license
Portrait of Charles I (1600-1649) by Anthony van Dyck
Portrait of Charles I (1600-1649) by Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627104/portrait-charles-1600-1649-anthony-van-dyckFree Image from public domain license
The Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable design
The Reign of Elizabeth I poster template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23527906/image-roses-book-artView license
Charles I and Henrietta Maria
Charles I and Henrietta Maria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8215347/charles-and-henrietta-mariaFree Image from public domain license
Cat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058741/cat-woman-with-pearl-earring-sticker-editable-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Queen Henrietta Maria, 1609-1669
Queen Henrietta Maria, 1609-1669
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9092516/queen-henrietta-maria-1609-1669Free Image from public domain license
Pregnancy diet Facebook post template
Pregnancy diet Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063888/pregnancy-diet-facebook-post-templateView license
Henrietta Maria, Queen of England (1650?) by Jonas Suyderhoff and Sir Anthony van Dyck
Henrietta Maria, Queen of England (1650?) by Jonas Suyderhoff and Sir Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10012535/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Be kind poster template
Be kind poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432569/kind-poster-templateView license
Queen Henrietta Maria (1640-1642) by William Faithorne the Elder, Sir Anthony van Dyck and Sir Robert Peake
Queen Henrietta Maria (1640-1642) by William Faithorne the Elder, Sir Anthony van Dyck and Sir Robert Peake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9836623/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Be kind Facebook post template
Be kind Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826735/kind-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Prince Rupert (1636-1637 (Baroque)) by Anthony van Dyck and Workshop of Anthony van Dyck
Portrait of Prince Rupert (1636-1637 (Baroque)) by Anthony van Dyck and Workshop of Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136108/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day promotion Instagram post template
Mother's day promotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640042/mothers-day-promotion-instagram-post-templateView license
The Garter by Jean François de Troy
The Garter by Jean François de Troy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087569/the-garter-jean-franandccedilois-troyFree Image from public domain license
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView license
Portret van Henrietta Maria van Bourbon, koningin van Engeland (1640 - 1670) by Joannes Meyssens and Anthony van Dyck
Portret van Henrietta Maria van Bourbon, koningin van Engeland (1640 - 1670) by Joannes Meyssens and Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761112/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Laundry hacks blog banner template
Laundry hacks blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13546379/laundry-hacks-blog-banner-templateView license
Marie Antoinette in a Park
Marie Antoinette in a Park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820496/marie-antoinette-parkFree Image from public domain license
Laundry blog banner template
Laundry blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13553330/laundry-blog-banner-templateView license
Portret van Henrietta Maria van Bourbon, koningin van Engeland (1640 - 1670) by Joannes Meyssens and Anthony van Dyck
Portret van Henrietta Maria van Bourbon, koningin van Engeland (1640 - 1670) by Joannes Meyssens and Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13776892/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Be kind Facebook story template
Be kind Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432681/kind-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of a Woman, Called the Marchesa Durazzo by Anthony van Dyck
Portrait of a Woman, Called the Marchesa Durazzo by Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613425/portrait-woman-called-the-marchesa-durazzo-anthony-van-dyckFree Image from public domain license
Body positivity Facebook post template
Body positivity Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825885/body-positivity-facebook-post-templateView license
Mary Magdalene (ca. 1650 (Baroque)) by Jan Boeckhorst and Style of Anthony van Dyck
Mary Magdalene (ca. 1650 (Baroque)) by Jan Boeckhorst and Style of Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136131/image-face-skull-personFree Image from public domain license
The Life and Legacy of Queen Victoria Facebook post template from original art illustration, editable design
The Life and Legacy of Queen Victoria Facebook post template from original art illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541445/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Portrait of Queen Henriette, consort of King Carl the First by Anthony Van Dyck
Portrait of Queen Henriette, consort of King Carl the First by Anthony Van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924883/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Be kind blog banner template
Be kind blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432494/kind-blog-banner-templateView license
Katherine, Countess of Chesterfield, and Lucy, Countess of Huntingdon
Katherine, Countess of Chesterfield, and Lucy, Countess of Huntingdon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206229/image-vintage-women-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Friendship poster template
Friendship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497438/friendship-poster-templateView license
Madame Grand (Noël Catherine Vorlée, 1761–1835) by Elisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun
Madame Grand (Noël Catherine Vorlée, 1761–1835) by Elisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612907/image-marie-antoinette-portrait-painting-madame-grandFree Image from public domain license
Women's empowerment quote blog banner template
Women's empowerment quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428468/womens-empowerment-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Queen Henrietta Maria, consort of King Charles I. Etching after R. Gaywood, 166-.
Queen Henrietta Maria, consort of King Charles I. Etching after R. Gaywood, 166-.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14010896/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
LGBTQ+ pride, colorful customizable remix design
LGBTQ+ pride, colorful customizable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711643/lgbtq-pride-colorful-customizable-remix-designView license
Virgin and Child with Saint Catherine of Alexandria by Anthony van Dyck
Virgin and Child with Saint Catherine of Alexandria by Anthony van Dyck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184903/image-anthony-van-dyck-veroneseFree Image from public domain license
Women's empowerment quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Women's empowerment quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999162/womens-empowerment-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Charles Prince of Wales, James Duke of York and Princess Mary, children of King Charles I. Engraving by R. Strange after A.…
Charles Prince of Wales, James Duke of York and Princess Mary, children of King Charles I. Engraving by R. Strange after A.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13984018/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Women's empowerment quote Instagram story template, editable design
Women's empowerment quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787431/womens-empowerment-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Rembrandt and Saskia by Rembrandt van Rijn
Rembrandt and Saskia by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924013/rembrandt-and-saskiaFree Image from public domain license