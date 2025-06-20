Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepieter de hoochplaying cardpaintingrotterdamplaying cards public domainpublic domain oil paintinghoochpersonA Couple Playing Cards, with a Serving Woman by Pieter de HoochView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1015 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3136 x 3707 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCinco de Mayo card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051962/cinco-mayo-card-templateView licenseLeisure Time in an Elegant Setting by Pieter de Hoochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612405/leisure-time-elegant-setting-pieter-hoochFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de mayo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571004/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView licenseInterior with a Young Couple by Pieter de Hoochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613461/interior-with-young-couple-pieter-hoochFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de mayo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467273/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Visit by Pieter de Hoochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613337/the-visit-pieter-hoochFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Woman and Two Men in an Arbor by Pieter de Hoochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184818/woman-and-two-men-arborFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the Dead Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906620/day-the-dead-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman with a Water Pitcher, and a Man by a Bedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205635/woman-with-water-pitcher-and-man-bedFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage art, vintage animals, and vintage objects in a vintage style customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330095/image-background-tree-png-transparentView licensePortrait of Gerard de Lairesse by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612393/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage with vintage elements: animals, people, and sculptures customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22328402/image-background-tree-png-transparentView licenseThe Love Letter by Jacob Ochtervelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613463/the-love-letter-jacob-ochterveltFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licensePaying the Hostess by Pieter de Hoochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184900/paying-the-hostessFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the dead card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053149/day-the-dead-card-templateView licensePortrait of a Man Seated in an Armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612984/portrait-man-seated-armchairFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757682/journey-through-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMargaretha van Haexbergen (1614–1676) by Gerard ter Borch the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612542/margaretha-van-haexbergen-1614-1676-gerard-ter-borch-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseFrench economy, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909898/french-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseThe Card Party by Caspar Netscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613375/the-card-party-caspar-netscherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with art, history, and vintage elements. Art and history blend customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22327904/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePieter de Hooch - The Courtyard of a House in Delfthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665612/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDutch Golden Age. Interior of a Dutch house. Man in orange descending staircase at right; woman with a plate and small dog…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651061/image-background-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFishing Boats and a Man with a Nethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216540/fishing-boats-and-man-with-netFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776552/wedding-invitation-facebook-cover-templateView licenseHarbor Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216573/harbor-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14574913/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseBurgomaster Jan van Duren (1613–1687) by Gerard ter Borch the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612402/burgomaster-jan-van-duren-1613-1687-gerard-ter-borch-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licensePortrait of a Man with His Hand on His Chesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612979/portrait-man-with-his-hand-his-chestFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de mayo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466564/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Military Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612463/portrait-military-familyFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13282438/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613008/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseInterior of a Kitchen by Willem Kalfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613412/interior-kitchen-willem-kalfFree Image from public domain license