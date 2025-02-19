Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagemughalmughal artindian paintingsislamicmughal paintingmughal designislamic artindianShah Jahan on a Terrace, Holding a Pendant Set With His Portrait", Folio from the Shah Jahan AlbumView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 802 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2643 x 3957 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Kuchal Oghlan: Folio from Salim's Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8259109/portrait-kuchal-oghlan-folio-from-salims-albumFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView license"Emperor Babur Receiving a Visitor", Folio from a Baburnama (The Book of Babur), ca. 1590https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330361/photo-image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid Mubarak poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView license"The Story of the Princess of the Blue Pavillion: The Youth of Rum Is Entertained in a Garden by a Fairy and her Maidens"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241125/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseTaj mahal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417971/taj-mahal-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Islam Khan Mashhadi by Payag, Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185370/portrait-islam-khan-mashhadi-payag-indianFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licensePrince Riding an Elephant. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16257858/image-paper-books-personFree Image from public domain licenseIndian family Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460480/indian-family-instagram-post-templateView licenseKrishna Holds Up Mount Govardhan to Shelter the Villagers of Braj", Folio from a Harivamsa (The Legend of Hari (Krishna))https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612687/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license"Camp Being Prepared in the Hills", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242580/image-background-paper-booksFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseTumanba Khan, His Wife, and His Nine Sons", Folio from a Chingiznama (Book of Genghis Khan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613107/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license"Shah Jahan on Horseback", Folio from the Shah Jahan Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8278879/shah-jahan-horseback-folio-from-the-shah-jahan-albumFree Image from public domain licenseSnake venom poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475061/snake-venom-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePrincess Entertaining a Visitor on the Balcony", Folio from the Davis Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613082/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMadonna and Child in a Domestic Interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8247550/madonna-and-child-domestic-interiorFree Image from public domain license100k followers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499348/100k-followers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Assad Ibn Kariba Launches a Night Attack on the Camp of Malik Iraj", Folio from a Hamzanama (The Adventures of Hamza)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268173/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969288/diwali-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Hamza's Heroes Fight in Support of Qasim and Badi'uzzaman", Folio from a Hamzanama (The Adventures of Hamza)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268116/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618472/diwali-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Asaf khan Presents Offerings (?)", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257145/image-paper-horses-booksFree Image from public domain licenseHorror night poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475064/horror-night-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePrince Riding an Elephant by Khem Karanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087808/prince-riding-elephant-khem-karanFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali festival invitation Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649133/image-allah-annual-arabView license"Balarama and Krishna Fighting the Enemy", Folio from a Harivamsa (The Legend of Hari (Krishna)), ca. 1590–95https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087742/image-hindu-god-krishnaFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764696/diwali-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Bejewelled Maiden with a Parakeet. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126510/image-paper-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969284/diwali-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBuffaloes in Combat attributed to Miskinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087626/buffaloes-combat-attributed-miskinFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali festival invitation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649134/diwali-festival-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Mughal courtierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721124/mughal-courtierFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali festival invitation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649132/diwali-festival-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Courtiers with a Riderless Horse", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257154/image-paper-horses-handFree Image from public domain license