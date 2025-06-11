Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain artkabukipaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domainposterBando Hikosaburo III as Sugawara no Michizane, from the Kabuki play, Sugawara's Secrets of Calligraphy" (Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami) by Katsukawa Shun'eiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 806 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2648 x 3941 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Actor Otani Oniji III by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612893/the-actor-otani-oniji-iii-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. 