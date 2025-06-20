rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Young Boys Performing a Puppet Show by Kitao Shigemasa
Save
Edit Image
paperbookartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingjapanese
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Vesper Bell of the Temple of Great Buddha by Kitao Shigemasa
Vesper Bell of the Temple of Great Buddha by Kitao Shigemasa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612233/vesper-bell-the-temple-great-buddha-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Arashi Otohachi I as a Famous Comedian by Kitao Shigemasa
Arashi Otohachi I as a Famous Comedian by Kitao Shigemasa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612202/arashi-otohachi-famous-comedian-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Geishas and a Maid by Kitao Shigemasa
Two Geishas and a Maid by Kitao Shigemasa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611655/two-geishas-and-maid-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
The Hand Lantern by Kitao Shigemasa
The Hand Lantern by Kitao Shigemasa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611799/the-hand-lantern-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127881/the-actor-ichimura-uzaemonFree Image from public domain license
Learning Japanese book cover template
Learning Japanese book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView license
Print by Isoda Koryūsai
Print by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612257/print-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Actor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Actor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612204/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Print by Katsukawa Shunchō
Print by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611673/print-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Print by Suzuki Harunobu
Print by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612323/print-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Modern Representation of the Poetess Kaga no Chiyo by Suzuki Harunobu
Modern Representation of the Poetess Kaga no Chiyo by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581731/modern-representation-the-poetess-kaga-chiyo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
Ichikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611801/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-with-lady-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Atago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonaga
Atago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612218/atago-hill-shiba-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView license
Print by Torii Kiyonaga
Print by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611672/print-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonaga
Two Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612147/two-courtesans-and-geisha-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Yaozō II by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Ichikawa Yaozō II by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612382/ichikawa-yaozo-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunkō
Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612133/ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
“Woman Holding Up a Parasol” from the series Ten Classes of Women’s Physiognomy (Fujo ninsō juppen: Higasa o sasu onna) by…
“Woman Holding Up a Parasol” from the series Ten Classes of Women’s Physiognomy (Fujo ninsō juppen: Higasa o sasu onna) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087004/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
The Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099749/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Japan exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ashinoyu Spring in Hakone by Torii Kiyonaga
Ashinoyu Spring in Hakone by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612271/ashinoyu-spring-hakone-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Oiran Chōzan of Chōjiya, from the series Love Letters by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Oiran Chōzan of Chōjiya, from the series Love Letters by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612356/the-oiran-chozan-chojiya-from-the-series-love-letters-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license