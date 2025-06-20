Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperbookartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingjapaneseYoung Boys Performing a Puppet Show by Kitao ShigemasaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 885 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2902 x 3935 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBooks Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVesper Bell of the Temple of Great Buddha by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612233/vesper-bell-the-temple-great-buddha-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseArashi Otohachi I as a Famous Comedian by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612202/arashi-otohachi-famous-comedian-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Geishas and a Maid by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611655/two-geishas-and-maid-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseThe Hand Lantern by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611799/the-hand-lantern-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IXhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127881/the-actor-ichimura-uzaemonFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licensePrint by Isoda Koryūsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612257/print-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseActor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612204/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrint by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611673/print-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePrint by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612323/print-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseModern Representation of the Poetess Kaga no Chiyo by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581731/modern-representation-the-poetess-kaga-chiyo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611801/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-with-lady-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAtago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612218/atago-hill-shiba-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licensePrint by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611672/print-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612147/two-courtesans-and-geisha-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Yaozō II by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612382/ichikawa-yaozo-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612133/ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license“Woman Holding Up a Parasol” from the series Ten Classes of Women’s Physiognomy (Fujo ninsō juppen: Higasa o sasu onna) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087004/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099749/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAshinoyu Spring in Hakone by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612271/ashinoyu-spring-hakone-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Oiran Chōzan of Chōjiya, from the series Love Letters by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612356/the-oiran-chozan-chojiya-from-the-series-love-letters-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license