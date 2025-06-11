Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemonkeymaskvintage monkeymonkey japaneseasianpublic domain ink japanese drawingpaperartThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as a Man Holding a Monkey Mask by Ippitsusai BunchōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 559 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1791 x 3842 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Man Armed with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612449/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-man-armed-with-sword-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612141/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-yorimasa-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Monnosuke II as a Woman by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612796/ichikawa-monnosuke-woman-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Komazo I by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612217/ichikawa-komazo-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSegawa Kikunojo II as a Girl and Ichikawa Tomiyeimon? by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612807/segawa-kikunojo-girl-and-ichikawa-tomiyeimon-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe First Ichikawa Komazo as a Man Standing beside a Buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241084/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612788/the-actor-otani-hiroji-iii-armed-with-sword-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe First Ichikawa Komazo (who in 1772 became the fourth Matsumoto Koshiro) in the Role of Yoemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330214/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo with a Sword, Fighting the Actor Ichikawa Raizo II who is Armed with a Lance by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612560/image-sword-1769-1922Free Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai Ready to Fight by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612923/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samurai-ready-fight-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Yaozō II by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612382/ichikawa-yaozo-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samuraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241224/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuraiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Komazō III in the Role of Kameō with Iwai Kumesaburō in the Role of Kameō's Wife, Oyasu, from the Play Shunkan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612693/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670480/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of an Actor by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613158/portrait-actor-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actors Ichikawa Yaozō III, Onoe Matsusuke I, and Sawamura Sōjūrō IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241415/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseActor Sakata Hongoro II as a Wrestler in a Play by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612794/actor-sakata-hongoro-wrestler-play-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670425/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Yaozō III Holding a Red Fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491571/the-actor-ichikawa-yaozo-iii-holding-red-fanFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670560/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroemon III as Man Ready to Wade into the Sea with a Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612768/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612295/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licenseThe Actor Yamashita Kyonosuke in the Role of Tamarimaru by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612255/the-actor-yamashita-kyonosuke-the-role-tamarimaru-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license