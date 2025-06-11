rawpixel
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as a Man Holding a Monkey Mask by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Man Armed with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Yorimasa by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Vintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Ichikawa Monnosuke II as a Woman by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Ichikawa Komazo I by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Segawa Kikunojo II as a Girl and Ichikawa Tomiyeimon? by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
The First Ichikawa Komazo as a Man Standing beside a Building
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
The First Ichikawa Komazo (who in 1772 became the fourth Matsumoto Koshiro) in the Role of Yoemon
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with a Sword, Fighting the Actor Ichikawa Raizo II who is Armed with a Lance by Katsukawa Shunshō
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai Ready to Fight by Katsukawa Shunshō
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Ichikawa Yaozō II by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Japan poster template
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Ichikawa Komazō III in the Role of Kameō with Iwai Kumesaburō in the Role of Kameō's Wife, Oyasu, from the Play Shunkan…
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable design
Portrait of an Actor by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Kabuki Actors Ichikawa Yaozō III, Onoe Matsusuke I, and Sawamura Sōjūrō III
Japan Instagram post template, editable design
Actor Sakata Hongoro II as a Wrestler in a Play by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Floral body lotion Instagram post template, editable design
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozō III Holding a Red Fan
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable design
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as Man Ready to Wade into the Sea with a Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunshō
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshō
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
The Actor Yamashita Kyonosuke in the Role of Tamarimaru by Ippitsusai Bunchō
