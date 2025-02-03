Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageintercoursejapanese intercourse artharunobu cherry blossomsmerrimentrain woodblock printsakura treesakurapoem cherry blossomYoung Man and Woman Caught in the Rain while Enjoying Cherry Blossoms (Sakura-gari) by Suzuki HarunobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2897 x 3876 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Young Man and Woman with a Shamisen; Monk Saigyō, from a series alluding to the Three Evening Poems (Sanseki waka) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612749/image-famous-japanese-art-medieval-woodcut-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's gold cranes background, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8424849/hokusais-gold-cranes-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe First Day of Spring (Risshun), from the series Fashionable Poetic Immortals of the Four Seasons (Fūzoku shiki Kasen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241056/image-clouds-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8449337/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseYoung Women Playing Kitsune-ken (Fox Game) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612269/young-women-playing-kitsune-ken-fox-game-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's gold cranes background, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723365/hokusais-gold-cranes-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseA Young Woman and Man Playing Shōgi (Japanese Chess); Chūnagon Kanesuke, from a series alluding to the Thirty-Six Poetic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183920/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8451313/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView licenseOno no Komachi: Number Two (Sono ni), from the series Stylish Parodies of the Six Poetic Immortals (Fūryū yatsushi rokkasen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086955/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseOriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716473/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Seventh Month (Fumizuki)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7999654/the-seventh-month-fumizukiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage aesthetic Japanese peacock background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723366/vintage-aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-editable-designView licenseA Woman Sweeping up Her Love Lettershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087425/woman-sweeping-her-love-lettersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage aesthetic Japanese peacock background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936359/vintage-aesthetic-japanese-peacock-background-editable-designView licenseCherry Blossoms at Yoshino (Yoshino), from the series Snow, Moon, and Flowers (Setsugekka). Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639502/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseFamous Japanese painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067931/famous-japanese-painting-brush-stroke-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSympathyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241128/sympathyFree Image from public domain licenseHokuasai's Goten-Yama Hill, Shinagawa on the Tokaido, editable Mount Fuji. Original from Library of Congress. Remasted by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999908/png-art-artwork-asiaView licensePoem by Funya no Asayasu, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by a Nurse by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639472/image-art-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716508/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseA Flute-Playing Monk (Komusō); The Fourth Month (Uzuki), from the series Fashionable Poetic Immortals of the Four Seasons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612917/image-vintage-travel-poster-zen-garden-bambooFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Young People by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612252/two-young-people-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane iPhone wallpaper, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8449473/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseCourtesan and Shinzō by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612321/courtesan-and-shinzo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's gold cranes iPhone wallpaper, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441001/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseTwo Women, from the series Spring Poems on Ushiwaka for the Year of the Ox (Ushiwaka haru)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612646/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241622/snowFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825815/cherry-blossom-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseAutumn Evening ( A Poem by Saigyō), from the series Sanseki waka by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612030/image-ukiyoe-poem-late-evening-autumn-artFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821734/hanami-festival-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseWild Geese Flying Down the Sumida River by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612168/wild-geese-flying-down-the-sumida-river-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseTwo Girls Play the Finger Game of Kitsume Ken by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612312/two-girls-play-the-finger-game-kitsume-ken-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese kintsugi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7838010/japanese-kintsugi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Courtesan Kasugano Writing a Letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099812/the-courtesan-kasugano-writing-letterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage peacock mobile wallpaper, Japanese illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7936250/vintage-peacock-mobile-wallpaper-japanese-illustration-editable-designView licenseAttire. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639499/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license