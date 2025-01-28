rawpixel
The Actor Ichimura Takenojo VIII in the Role of a Puppeteer, showing Puppets to a Courtesan by Torii Kiyomasu I
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ichikawa Danjūrō II in the Scene "Wait a Moment" (Shibaraku) by Torii Kiyotada
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Actor Nakamura Senya as Tokonatsu in the Kabuki Play, The Legacy of the Three-Comma Family Crest Revealed" (Mitsutomoe…
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō as a Courtesan of the Ōmiya Brothel
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Kabuki Actor, attributed to Torii Kiyonobu I
Japanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Courtesan Toyama and Actor Ichikawa Kurizo as Higashiyama Yoshiwakamaru
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as a Courtesan's Attendant
Japanese bar Instagram post template, editable text
The Actors Nakamura Tomijirō in the Role of Ono no Komachi and Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Her Servant by Torii…
Japanese cat doll, urban street, editable design
Scene from the Play Keisei Kaneni Sakura" by Torii Kiyohiro
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kabuki Actor Morita Kan’ya VIII as the Palanquin-Bearer in the Play A Medley of Tales of Revenge (Katakiuchi noriaibanashi)…
Beauty tutorials poster template, editable text and design
Courtesan from the Myōgaya House by Torii Kiyomasu I
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Segawa Tomisaburō II as Yadorigi in the Play "Hana Ayame Bunroku Soga"
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ichimura Takenojo VIII
Japan exhibition poster template
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsu
Makeup sale poster template, editable text and design
Samurai and Courtesan Seated; A Servant Beside Them
Editable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion design
The Actor Nakamura Utaemon IV as the Wrestler Iwakawa Jirokichi
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsu
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Courtesan Placing a Hairpin in Her Hair
Japanese temples blog banner template
Scene in the Yoshiwara
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Iwai Hanshirō IV as Sakura Hime, the Cherry Princess
Album cover Instagram post template
Courtesan
