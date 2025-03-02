rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai Ready to Fight by Katsukawa Shunshō
Save
Edit Image
samuraipublic domain samuraisamurai ukiyo-e woodblock printingpaperpersonartjapanese artvintage
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with a Sword, Fighting the Actor Ichikawa Raizo II who is Armed with a Lance by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with a Sword, Fighting the Actor Ichikawa Raizo II who is Armed with a Lance by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612560/image-sword-1769-1922Free Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611656/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai of High Rank by Katsukawa Shunshō
Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai of High Rank by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612267/ichikawa-danjuro-samurai-high-rank-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V in the Role of a Woman by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V in the Role of a Woman by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612136/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-the-role-woman-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as Man Ready to Wade into the Sea with a Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Otani Hiroemon III as Man Ready to Wade into the Sea with a Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612768/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshō
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612295/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kabuki Actors Ichikawa Yaozō III, Onoe Matsusuke I, and Sawamura Sōjūrō III
Kabuki Actors Ichikawa Yaozō III, Onoe Matsusuke I, and Sawamura Sōjūrō III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241415/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Ebizo (the Fourth Ichikawa Danjuro) as a Samurai
Ichikawa Ebizo (the Fourth Ichikawa Danjuro) as a Samurai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8123870/ichikawa-ebizo-the-fourth-ichikawa-danjuro-samuraiFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241224/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuraiFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Chivalrous Commoner (Gonin Otoko) from the Play "Hatsumonbi kuruwa Soga"
Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Chivalrous Commoner (Gonin Otoko) from the Play "Hatsumonbi kuruwa Soga"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116980/image-paper-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danzō III as a Court Noble
The Actor Ichikawa Danzō III as a Court Noble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186070/the-actor-ichikawa-danzo-iii-court-nobleFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ishikawa Danjuro V Performing a Shibaroku Act with a Drawn Sword in His Hand
The Actor Ishikawa Danjuro V Performing a Shibaroku Act with a Drawn Sword in His Hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185984/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V, Attired in Voluminous Ceremonial Trousers (Nagabakama)
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V, Attired in Voluminous Ceremonial Trousers (Nagabakama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160421/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō IV
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō IV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330212/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danjuroFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Standing figure of an actor of the Ichikawa family, probably Danjuro IV
Standing figure of an actor of the Ichikawa family, probably Danjuro IV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160403/standing-figure-actor-the-ichikawa-family-probably-danjuroFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V as a Samurai
The Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V as a Samurai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124801/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuraiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V standing inside of a house and in front of an engawa
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V standing inside of a house and in front of an engawa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133708/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
The Actors Ichikawa Danjuro I (right) 1660–1704 and Nakamura Denkuro II (left) 1719–1777 in Unidentified Roles by Katsukawa…
The Actors Ichikawa Danjuro I (right) 1660–1704 and Nakamura Denkuro II (left) 1719–1777 in Unidentified Roles by Katsukawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612845/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai Attired in a Purple Haori (Coat)
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai Attired in a Purple Haori (Coat)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128215/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samurai-attired-purple-haori-coatFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danzō IV by Katsukawa Shunshō
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danzō IV by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612275/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danzo-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license