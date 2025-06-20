rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Segawa Kikunojo, in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingpainting
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Otani Oniji III by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Otani Oniji III by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612893/the-actor-otani-oniji-iii-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
An Unidentified Actor by Katsukawa Shun'ei
An Unidentified Actor by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612790/unidentified-actor-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bando Hikosaburo III as Sugawara no Michizane, from the Kabuki play, Sugawara's Secrets of Calligraphy" (Sugawara Denju…
Bando Hikosaburo III as Sugawara no Michizane, from the Kabuki play, Sugawara's Secrets of Calligraphy" (Sugawara Denju…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612888/image-public-domain-art-1939-advertisementFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Third Segawa Kikunojo in the Role of Maizuru
The Third Segawa Kikunojo in the Role of Maizuru
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241130/the-third-segawa-kikunojo-the-role-maizuruFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Otani Oniji
The Actor Otani Oniji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133084/the-actor-otani-onijiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Print
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133101/printFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II Holding a Smoking Pipe
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II Holding a Smoking Pipe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133078/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-holding-smoking-pipeFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Third Segawa Kikunojo as (?) Wife of Kudo Suketsune in a Soga Play
The Third Segawa Kikunojo as (?) Wife of Kudo Suketsune in a Soga Play
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328535/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Segawa Kikunojo III by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Segawa Kikunojo III by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611664/segawa-kikunojo-iii-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView license
Segawa Kikunojo III as a Samurai
Segawa Kikunojo III as a Samurai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241384/segawa-kikunojo-iii-samuraiFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchō
The Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611794/the-beauty-the-floating-world-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monosuke (?) or Ichikawa Omezō in Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Ichikawa Monosuke (?) or Ichikawa Omezō in Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612167/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in Female Role, Standing Beside a Litter by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV in Female Role, Standing Beside a Litter by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612215/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
An Unidentified Actor Stands with an Open Fan in His Hand by Katsukawa Shunkō
An Unidentified Actor Stands with an Open Fan in His Hand by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612799/unidentified-actor-stands-with-open-fan-his-hand-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612803/the-actor-ichikawa-omezo-samurai-with-two-swords-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Twelfth Month: December by Katsukawa Shunchō
The Twelfth Month: December by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611796/the-twelfth-month-december-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Second Ichikawa Komazo in the Role of Yanekozo
The Second Ichikawa Komazo in the Role of Yanekozo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240876/image-paper-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazō II in the Role of Ono Sadakurō
The Actor Ichikawa Komazō II in the Role of Ono Sadakurō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330068/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
A Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchō
A Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611793/group-three-women-accompanied-manservant-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license