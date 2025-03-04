rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Girl on Balcony above Stone Stairway by Suzuki Harunobu
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainclothinggirl
Ripped paper png mockup element, little Victorian girl transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, little Victorian girl transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238286/png-child-customizable-cut-outView license
Night Rain at the Double-Shelf Stand, from the series Eight Parlor Views (Zashiki hakkei) by Suzuki Harunobu
Night Rain at the Double-Shelf Stand, from the series Eight Parlor Views (Zashiki hakkei) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612783/image-vintage-clothing-japanese-1929Free Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, girl holding fruit basket illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, girl holding fruit basket illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237720/png-beige-child-collage-elementView license
Girl with Fan
Girl with Fan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612819/girl-with-fanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Young Ladies at the Shore by Suzuki Harunobu
Two Young Ladies at the Shore by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612797/two-young-ladies-the-shore-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Untitled by Suzuki Harunobu
Untitled by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612370/untitled-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Young Woman Seated upon the Engawa of a House by Suzuki Harunobu
A Young Woman Seated upon the Engawa of a House by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613067/young-woman-seated-upon-the-engawa-house-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Three Women at the Base of a Pine Tree by Katsukawa Shunchō
Three Women at the Base of a Pine Tree by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612296/three-women-the-base-pine-tree-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Mother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185918/mother-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Little girl paper craft collage editable design, community remix
Little girl paper craft collage editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596146/little-girl-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView license
Three Women on a Bridge by Katsukawa Shunchō
Three Women on a Bridge by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612453/three-women-bridge-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
An Actor of the Iwai Clan as a Woman by Katsukawa Shun'ei
An Actor of the Iwai Clan as a Woman by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612468/actor-the-iwai-clan-woman-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Star rating, vintage girl collage remix editable design
Star rating, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793684/star-rating-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro 3rd as a Man Stnding in a Pleasure-boat by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro 3rd as a Man Stnding in a Pleasure-boat by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612285/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Star rating, vintage girl collage remix editable design
Star rating, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642086/star-rating-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Two Women Standing, Holding a Child by Torii Kiyonaga
Two Women Standing, Holding a Child by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612291/two-women-standing-holding-child-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Girls on a Veranda beside a Stream with the Moon by Suzuki Harunobu
Two Girls on a Veranda beside a Stream with the Moon by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612858/two-girls-veranda-beside-stream-with-the-moon-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Geisha and Attendant on a Rainy Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Geisha and Attendant on a Rainy Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612452/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Sympathy
Sympathy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241128/sympathyFree Image from public domain license
First day at school poster template, editable design
First day at school poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723856/first-day-school-poster-template-editable-designView license
Waves on Moonlight by Suzuki Harunobu
Waves on Moonlight by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612909/waves-moonlight-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template, editable design
Kids book poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727189/kids-book-poster-template-editable-designView license
Woman Dancer in Daimyo's Palace by Suzuki Harunobu
Woman Dancer in Daimyo's Palace by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612782/woman-dancer-daimyos-palace-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
New Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642094/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Young Woman Climbing Stone Stairs to a Shinto Temple by Suzuki Harunobu
Young Woman Climbing Stone Stairs to a Shinto Temple by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612959/young-woman-climbing-stone-stairs-shinto-temple-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful mind, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
Beautiful mind, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642126/beautiful-mind-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Three Beauties of the Kwansei Period by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Three Beauties of the Kwansei Period by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116342/three-beauties-the-kwansei-period-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Scene of the Pleasure Quarter at Fukagawa
Scene of the Pleasure Quarter at Fukagawa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612500/scene-the-pleasure-quarter-fukagawaFree Image from public domain license
Social media content, vintage girl collage remix editable design
Social media content, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642090/social-media-content-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Parody of the Tale of Young Man Lu: Courtesan Dreaming by Suzuki Harunobu
Parody of the Tale of Young Man Lu: Courtesan Dreaming by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612899/parody-the-tale-young-man-lu-courtesan-dreaming-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license