The Actors by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Hokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa, editable famous painting. Remastered by rawpixel.
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro I, 1689–1756 in an Unidentified Female Role by Ippitsusai Bunchō
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
Actor
Let's travel poster template
Unidentified Actor in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunkō
Art expo poster template
The Actor, Matsumoto Koshiro I 1674–1730 Reading a Letter by Katsukawa Shunkō
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II, 1688–1758 by Nishimura Shigenobu
Authentic Japan poster template
Actor Ichimura Uzaemon (1699–1762) as a Comb Vendor by Okumura Toshinobu
New collection Instagram post template, editable text
Actor Sanjo Kantaro (1697–1763) as a Woman by Okumura Toshinobu
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Ichikawa Uzayemon IX 1724–1785 in a Female Role
Chinese art exhibition poster template
Candle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunman
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
Actor as Tokihira by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Two Actors; a Scene from the Soga Play by Kubo Shunman
Golden week poster template
The Actors
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Conventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkei
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Young Lady with Drum and Man with Fan Saluting Her by Utagawa Toyokuni
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Belt and Fan on a Piece of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Disembarking from a Pleasure Boat on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga
Kimono poster template
An Oiran Accompanied by Two Kamuro by Torii Kiyonaga
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
A Beauty by Ichirakutei Eisui
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Landscape; Showing Water Festival with Lanterns by Kitao Shigemasa
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Enmei Jizo by Torii Kiyonaga
