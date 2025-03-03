Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa toyokunipublic domain utagawa toyokuni ijapanpaperpersonartjapanese artvintageAn Actor Beside Water by Utagawa ToyokuniView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 774 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2491 x 3862 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTraditional Japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606316/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseKabuki Actors: Bando Mitsugorō and Iwai Hanshirō by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612459/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSumo wrestling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966994/sumo-wrestling-instagram-post-templateView licenseCourtesan or Actor as Courtesan Pouring Tea by the Light of a Lantern by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582394/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActors by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612373/actors-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseSelf affirmation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474481/self-affirmation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Young Women Playing a Game of Sugoroku by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612268/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFour Women Passing a Group of Trees by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612270/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe First Visit of the Cuckoo by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612558/the-first-visit-the-cuckoo-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThree Young Ladies by the Seashore by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612786/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRepresentation of the Dance-Play Dōjōji" by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612624/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502178/image-dragon-art-japaneseView licenseYoung Lady with Drum and Man with Fan Saluting Her by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612763/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePrint of a Kabuki Dancer from the Maiden of the Dojoji Temple (Musume Dojoji) by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582273/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe God of Good Fortune Daikoku, on Horseback, Being Led by an Ohara Maidenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037553/the-god-good-fortune-daikoku-horseback-being-led-ohara-maidenFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree Women Dining Before a Group of Trees by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186069/three-women-dining-before-group-treesFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620112/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Ōtani Tomoemon in the Role of Ono Sadakurō, from the series Image of Actors on Stage by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612897/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseUshiwaka-maru in Armor by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185079/ushiwaka-maru-armorFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō 3rd (Kinokuniya) by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099908/the-actor-sawamura-sojuro-3rd-kinokuniyaFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlong the Seashore at Futami by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612778/along-the-seashore-futami-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Mad Female Role by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241106/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseThe Loyal League (Chushingura)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612376/the-loyal-league-chushinguraFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKayoi Komachi, from the series Seven Episodes of the Poet Komachi" by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612297/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license