Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagechinachinese artistpaperfacepersonartvintagepublic domainTwenty-five bust portraits of famous scholars by Unidentified artistView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 523 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3785 x 1650 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChinese culture poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704272/chinese-culture-poster-template-and-designView licenseWinter landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8289317/winter-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licensePavilion of the Hovering Rainbow Bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8286827/pavilion-the-hovering-rainbow-bridgeFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704270/china-travel-poster-template-and-designView licenseThree Buddhist prayer rolls (fragments)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303707/three-buddhist-prayer-rolls-fragmentsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement workshop editable poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157932/image-flowers-leaves-artView licenseBoy with Two Goatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303428/boy-with-two-goatsFree Image from public domain licenseChina election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486820/china-election-poster-templateView licenseNine Dragonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8247508/nine-dragonsFree Image from public domain licenseEconomic growth Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925537/economic-growth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Hundred Birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303840/the-hundred-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925538/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRosy Sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285000/rosy-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379867/china-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScholar Admiring Autumn Sceneryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294407/scholar-admiring-autumn-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117491/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseMagnolia by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087740/magnolia-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538307/chinese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseGuanyin as the Nine-Lotus Bodhisattva, unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241228/guanyin-the-nine-lotus-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese flag mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962428/editable-chinese-flag-mockupView licenseDaoist Immortals in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8286855/daoist-immortals-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505372/visit-china-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWomen and children in a garden by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613137/women-and-children-garden-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051237/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlowers of the Four Seasons by Shen Zhouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087835/flowers-the-four-seasons-shen-zhouFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957977/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScholar Admiring Autumn Sceneryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275746/scholar-admiring-autumn-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957122/china-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTartar Huntsmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274765/tartar-huntsmanFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12947965/lunar-new-year-poster-templateView licenseHorse and groomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8289356/horse-and-groomFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12608523/china-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThousand Character Classichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087222/thousand-character-classicFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese flag mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944053/editable-chinese-flag-mockupView licenseScholars and Monkeys under Treeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303826/scholars-and-monkeys-under-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911127/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhite Lotus Societyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304090/white-lotus-societyFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000993/lunar-new-year-card-templateView licenseLandscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8247081/landscapeFree Image from public domain license