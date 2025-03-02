rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
“Mount Utsu” (Utsu no yama), from The Tales of Ise (Ise monogatari)
Save
Edit Image
vintage travel postertravel posterlovers on japanese ukiyo emeeting posterpainting on givingtravel poster japanesetravel poster public domainise monogatari
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Scene from the Tales of Ise: “Mount Utsu”
Scene from the Tales of Ise: “Mount Utsu”
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8175897/scene-from-the-tales-ise-mount-utsuFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Writing Box (Suzuribako) with Episodes from the Tales of Ise (Ise monogatari)
Writing Box (Suzuribako) with Episodes from the Tales of Ise (Ise monogatari)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8092385/writing-box-suzuribako-with-episodes-from-the-tales-ise-ise-monogatariFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Courtesans in an Iris Garden
Courtesans in an Iris Garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129124/courtesans-iris-gardenFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license
“Trees Encoiled in Vines of Ivy” (Yadorigi), Studio of Tawaraya Sōtatsu
“Trees Encoiled in Vines of Ivy” (Yadorigi), Studio of Tawaraya Sōtatsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081313/image-curiosity-vintage-japanese-landscape-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Drawing the First Water of the New Year
Drawing the First Water of the New Year
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328699/drawing-the-first-water-the-new-yearFree Image from public domain license
Flower design poster template
Flower design poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770106/flower-design-poster-templateView license
White Heron
White Heron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250018/white-heronFree Image from public domain license
Experience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Experience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908780/experience-japan-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Section of a Handscroll with Waka and Underpainting of Pines
Section of a Handscroll with Waka and Underpainting of Pines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250056/section-handscroll-with-waka-and-underpainting-pinesFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723439/japan-travel-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Eight Views from The Tale of Genji
Eight Views from The Tale of Genji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8245741/eight-views-from-the-tale-genjiFree Image from public domain license
Japan expo editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japan expo editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7858706/japan-expo-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Nunobiki Waterfall, Mount Yoshino, and Tatsuta River
Nunobiki Waterfall, Mount Yoshino, and Tatsuta River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8167150/nunobiki-waterfall-mount-yoshino-and-tatsuta-riverFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Autumn Ivy by Ogata Kenzan
Autumn Ivy by Ogata Kenzan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087563/autumn-ivy-ogata-kenzanFree Image from public domain license
Japanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable design
Japanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502178/image-dragon-art-japaneseView license
Dreaming Cat by Hōzōbō Shinkai
Dreaming Cat by Hōzōbō Shinkai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331067/dreaming-catFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680191/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Courtier and Lady with a Young Woman Poling a Boat
Courtier and Lady with a Young Woman Poling a Boat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099000/courtier-and-lady-with-young-woman-poling-boatFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696821/japan-poster-templateView license
Scenes from the Tales of Ise, Japan
Scenes from the Tales of Ise, Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331099/scenes-from-the-tales-iseFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template, editable text and design
Japanese travel agency poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685228/japanese-travel-agency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Autumn Poem by Lady Kunaikyō
Autumn Poem by Lady Kunaikyō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8222620/autumn-poem-lady-kunaikyoFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586835/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Poem by Fujiwara no Okikaze with Underpainting of Clematis
Poem by Fujiwara no Okikaze with Underpainting of Clematis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250049/poem-fujiwara-okikaze-with-underpainting-clematisFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Two Poems from One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets
Two Poems from One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613002/image-clouds-paper-plantFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Poem by Onakatomi Yoshinobu with Underpainting of Hollyhocks
Poem by Onakatomi Yoshinobu with Underpainting of Hollyhocks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249254/poem-onakatomi-yoshinobu-with-underpainting-hollyhocksFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template, editable text and design
Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713098/japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Courtier and Two Ladies of the Court, with a Poem by Mibu no Tadamine
Courtier and Two Ladies of the Court, with a Poem by Mibu no Tadamine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185987/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan poster template
Discover Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696827/discover-japan-poster-templateView license
"Taira no Koremori's Farewell," from The Tale of the Heike (Heike monogatari)
"Taira no Koremori's Farewell," from The Tale of the Heike (Heike monogatari)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234723/taira-koremoris-farewell-from-the-tale-the-heike-heike-monogatariFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyo-e exhibition editable poster template, vintage design
Ukiyo-e exhibition editable poster template, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723895/ukiyo-e-exhibition-editable-poster-template-vintage-designView license
“A Branch of Sacred Evergreen” (Sakaki), from the Phantom Genji Scrolls (Maboroshi no Genji monogatari emaki), Japan, Japan
“A Branch of Sacred Evergreen” (Sakaki), from the Phantom Genji Scrolls (Maboroshi no Genji monogatari emaki), Japan, Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087151/image-cutting-branch-anniversary-mid-century-artFree Image from public domain license