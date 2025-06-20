Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekitagawa utamarokitagawapaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainThe Seventh Hour of the Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 877 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2786 x 3813 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseThe Hour of the Ox (1 A.M.–3 A.M.) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612716/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseGirls Gathering Shells on the Sea-shore by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117022/girls-gathering-shells-the-sea-shore-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseLantern Float by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612709/lantern-float-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license“The Poet Ariwara no Narihira (825–880) and Ono no Komachi,” from the series Five Colors of Love for the Six Poetic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103836/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license“The Poet Sōjō Henjō (816–890) Slipping a Letter into a Woman’s Sleeve,” from the series Five Colors of Love for the Six…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612910/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePicking Persimmons (Kaki-mogi) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183781/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSouvenir Paintings from Ōtsu, Stocked in Edo (Edo shi-ire Ōtsu miyage) Foot-soldier with a Spear and Hawk-handler (Yari…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185270/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseShells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102413/shells-under-water-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Oiran Yoyogiku of Matsubaya Standing under a Cherry Tree by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139408/image-paper-tree-personFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView licenseShells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183818/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725219/japanese-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseYamauba Playing with the Young Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185949/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Palace in the Moon by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183823/image-paper-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYoung Woman with an Otsue Demon Dressed as an Itinerant Priest by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100960/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Party of Merrymakers in a House in the Yoshiwara on a Moonlight Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183822/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA Young Man at the Side of a House by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613033/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938001/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseShadows on the Shoji by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613202/image-paper-shadows-personFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWomen on a Bridge, from the illustrated book Flowers of the Four Seasons by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076471/image-paper-flowers-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Tori-oi, or Itinerant Women Musicians of the Eta Class by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613061/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Woman Snatching a Bag of Sweetmeats from Her MotHer by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613070/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788064/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGirls Getting on Board a Boat, from the illustrated book Flowers of the Four Seasons by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076434/image-paper-flowers-bookFree Image from public domain license