Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese woodblockpaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainpaintingCourtesan Dressed in an Elaborate Gown Embroidered with Emblems of Good Luck by Kubo ShunmanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1087 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3186 x 3516 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEagle on a Rock; Flowering Azaleas by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185098/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseProcession of a Courtesan with Her Four Attendants by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241135/image-paper-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesan Drinking Teahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241241/courtesan-drinking-teaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582357/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612666/courtesan-with-branch-seri-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePrint by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612529/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOtchime, the Daughter of the God of the Sea, with a Dragon on a Rock by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612829/image-japanese-woodblock-prints-public-domain-wood-block-1921Free Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePrint by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612512/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseSnow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView licensePrint by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612538/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241695/printFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241672/printFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Playing the Tsuzumi by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613191/woman-playing-the-tsuzumi-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseCourt Lady by Old Plum Tree by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241346/court-lady-old-plum-tree-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrint by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612499/print-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMoveable rotating calendar mounted on elaborate wave-base with rabbit crest by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241303/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseYoung Nobleman and Carpenter by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612604/young-nobleman-and-carpenter-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licensePrint by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612504/print-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseNew Year Greeting Card for Rat" Yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612640/new-year-greeting-card-for-rat-yearFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseCourtesan with Book and Hair-Pin by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185890/courtesan-with-book-and-hair-pin-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license