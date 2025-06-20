rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Making Ornaments for the Tanabata Festival by Isoda Koryūsai
Save
Edit Image
tanabatapaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanese
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
A Mock Marriage Ceremony by Isoda Koryūsai
A Mock Marriage Ceremony by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613017/mock-marriage-ceremony-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
At the Ise-ya Tea-house by Isoda Koryūsai
At the Ise-ya Tea-house by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613071/the-ise-ya-tea-house-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Evening Bell under the Watch-tower by Isoda Koryūsai
The Evening Bell under the Watch-tower by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613163/the-evening-bell-under-the-watch-tower-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Monkey Dance by Isoda Koryūsai
Monkey Dance by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613174/monkey-dance-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Reizei Carrying a Teshoku (Hand Lantern) by Isoda Koryūsai
Reizei Carrying a Teshoku (Hand Lantern) by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613157/reizei-carrying-teshoku-hand-lantern-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Isoda Koryusai's Japanese Woodblock Print by Isoda Koryūsai
Isoda Koryusai's Japanese Woodblock Print by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613180/isoda-koryusais-japanese-woodblock-print-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Seeing Each Other with a View to Marriage
Seeing Each Other with a View to Marriage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241648/seeing-each-other-with-view-marriageFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Kago Returning from Go-ju-ken
The Kago Returning from Go-ju-ken
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241666/the-kago-returning-from-go-ju-kenFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Winter, from the series "Elegant Play in the Four Seasons" (Fūryūshiki asobi)
Winter, from the series "Elegant Play in the Four Seasons" (Fūryūshiki asobi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241352/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Fuji-mi Saigyo
Fuji-mi Saigyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087075/fuji-mi-saigyoFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Disguised or Transformed Hotei
Disguised or Transformed Hotei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136048/disguised-transformed-hoteiFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
An Umbrella Jump
An Umbrella Jump
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136058/umbrella-jumpFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Kyo Shi by Isoda Koryūsai
Kyo Shi by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612792/kyo-shi-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
A Girl Hanging up a Mosquito Net Canopy over Her Bed. by Isoda Koryūsai
A Girl Hanging up a Mosquito Net Canopy over Her Bed. by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328675/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
A Young Woman Seated in a Room and Looking at a Kakemono of Fukurokujin
A Young Woman Seated in a Room and Looking at a Kakemono of Fukurokujin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328680/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Two Beauties Looking at Kimono by Isoda Koryūsai
Two Beauties Looking at Kimono by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612338/two-beauties-looking-kimono-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Washing Day by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Washing Day by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118963/washing-day-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Print by Isoda Koryūsai
Print by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612257/print-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102413/shells-under-water-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440885/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The First Month by Ishikawa Toyomasa
The First Month by Ishikawa Toyomasa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613026/the-first-month-ishikawa-toyomasaFree Image from public domain license