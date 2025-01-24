rawpixel
Plum Branches with Flowers and a Rolled Mat by Kubo Shunman
japanese wood artjapanesejapanese book pagekubo shunmanpaperflowersbooksart
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Daphne odora and Mojisuri-so by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612440/daphne-odora-and-mojisuri-so-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Various Seaweed by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612618/various-seaweed-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221566/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612397/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic dried flower journal, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143842/aesthetic-dried-flower-journal-editable-designView license
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612608/hawker-love-letters-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Aquarium Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719628/aquarium-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Roses and Plum Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185078/roses-and-plum-blossoms-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
Seaweed Food and Kitchen Utensils by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612595/seaweed-food-and-kitchen-utensils-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
Cherry Blossoms and Seal-box with Ink and Ruler by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612464/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Peach Blossoms, a Seal and a Seal-box by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612451/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616263/seafood-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plum Blossom by Kubo Shunman by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491912/plum-blossom-kubo-shunman-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage open notebook element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000527/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView license
Cherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612436/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Young Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612447/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage open notebook element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000751/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView license
Woman Playing on the Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612410/woman-playing-the-shamisen-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pines and Cherry Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612401/pines-and-cherry-blossoms-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
World Book Day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460907/world-book-day-facebook-story-templateView license
Nobleman Receiving a Kyoka (Humorous Poem) from Shibanoya Sanyo, a Master of Kyoka by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612617/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Read a book Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460978/read-book-facebook-story-templateView license
Two Ladies; One is Playing the Biwa (Japanese Lute) and the Other, the Koto (Japanese Harp) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612404/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learning Japanese book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView license
Blue; Dipper-holder of Celadon and Other Objects for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613046/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable book mockup, flat lay design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10637940/editable-book-mockup-flat-lay-designView license
Two Women and a Girl Looking at Paintings by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612392/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage open notebook element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000702/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView license
Old Fisherman Carrying a Basket of Salmon by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612456/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic book mockup, editable botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920469/aesthetic-book-mockup-editable-botanical-illustration-designView license
Yellow; Tea Jar with Cover and Fragments of Brocade by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613043/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage open notebook element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001071/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView license
Three Girls Singing and Dancing by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612552/three-girls-singing-and-dancing-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license