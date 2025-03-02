rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II in the Role of Soga no Goro by Katsukawa Shunkō
Save
Edit Image
paperartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanesejapanukiyo-e
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bando Mitsugoro I in the Role of Asahina no Saburo, Drama Sono Kyodai Fuji no Sugatami" by Katsukawa Shunkō
Bando Mitsugoro I in the Role of Asahina no Saburo, Drama Sono Kyodai Fuji no Sugatami" by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613159/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Samurai in Fighting Trim
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Samurai in Fighting Trim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241266/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670177/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo in the Role of Sogo no Juro Sukenari, in the Drama "Edo Murasaki Kongen Soga"
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo in the Role of Sogo no Juro Sukenari, in the Drama "Edo Murasaki Kongen Soga"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241657/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Third Ichikawa Yaozo in the Role of the Otokodate Sukeroku
The Third Ichikawa Yaozo in the Role of the Otokodate Sukeroku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328500/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Danjuro II in the Role of Soga Goro from the Play "Yanone"
Ichikawa Danjuro II in the Role of Soga Goro from the Play "Yanone"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086823/ichikawa-danjuro-the-role-soga-goro-from-the-play-yanoneFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as a Kyokaku
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as a Kyokaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129096/the-actor-ichikawa-monnosuke-kyokakuFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7935094/hokusais-birds-fan-japanese-flower-illustration-editable-designView license
The Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613016/the-kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency Instagram post template
Japanese travel agency Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000365/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView license
Unidentified Actor as a Kyokaku Standing at the Foot of a Cliff in a Snow Storm
Unidentified Actor as a Kyokaku Standing at the Foot of a Cliff in a Snow Storm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241310/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo III in the Role of Kanshojo by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Bando Hikosaburo III in the Role of Kanshojo by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612694/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-iii-the-role-kanshojo-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as a Samuri.
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as a Samuri.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330266/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuriFree Image from public domain license
The Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashi
The Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180797/image-art-japanese-vintageView license
Ichikawa Yaozo III by Katsukawa Shunkō
Ichikawa Yaozo III by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611804/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Scene from the Tenth Act of Chushingura by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Scene from the Tenth Act of Chushingura by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613028/scene-from-the-tenth-act-chushingura-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Oneo Kikugoro in the Role of Soga no Goro
The Actor Oneo Kikugoro in the Role of Soga no Goro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151052/the-actor-oneo-kikugoro-the-role-soga-goroFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Oiran Wakoku of Echizen-ya attended by a Shinzo and a Kamuro by Katsukawa Shunchō
The Oiran Wakoku of Echizen-ya attended by a Shinzo and a Kamuro by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613203/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
The Oiran Shirayu of Wakanaya attended by Two Kamuro and Shinzo by Katsukawa Shunchō
The Oiran Shirayu of Wakanaya attended by Two Kamuro and Shinzo by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613041/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Nakamura Sukegorō II as a Samurai Disguised as a Shichō or Attendant at a Shinto Shrine
The Actor Nakamura Sukegorō II as a Samurai Disguised as a Shichō or Attendant at a Shinto Shrine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241201/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Interactive exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Interactive exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670938/interactive-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo as a Kyokaku by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo as a Kyokaku by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613186/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-kyokaku-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Ichikawa Omezo as a Samurai with Two Swords by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612803/the-actor-ichikawa-omezo-samurai-with-two-swords-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license
Ono-no-Komachi Looking at Her Reflection by Katsukawa Shuntei
Ono-no-Komachi Looking at Her Reflection by Katsukawa Shuntei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612854/ono-no-komachi-looking-her-reflection-katsukawa-shunteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723407/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor Bando Mitsugorō I as one of the Conen Otoko or Five Kyokaku by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Bando Mitsugorō I as one of the Conen Otoko or Five Kyokaku by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613039/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license