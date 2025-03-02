Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefuurin ukiyoepapercloudpersonlightartjapanese artvintageThe Evening Wind-bellView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 859 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2788 x 3897 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA New Series of Fifty Poets' Stanzas of the Temmei Period; A Bookcase of Humorous Poems in the Azuma (i.e. Edo) Stylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241323/image-paper-hand-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSantoan's Chats: Short Records Written upon His Wakinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234772/santoans-chats-short-records-written-upon-his-wakingFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA New Record Comparing the Handwriting of the Courtesans of the Yoshiwarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241654/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNewly Selected Fifty Poets of the Tenmei Era, One Poem Eachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241354/image-paper-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTwo Women Feeding Fishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185995/two-women-feeding-fishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThree Women Standing on the Seashorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133464/three-women-standing-the-seashoreFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoshiwara Courtesans: A New Mirror Comparing the Calligraphy of Beauties (Yoshiwara keisei: Shin bijin awase jihitsu kagami)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114900/photo-image-paper-flowers-booksFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDrawings and Poems by Various Artistshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8075245/drawings-and-poems-various-artistsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHakuba no Sechie by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613077/hakuba-sechie-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8017237/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView licenseAn Incident from the Tales of Ise (Ise Monogatari) by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613015/incident-from-the-tales-ise-ise-monogatari-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721995/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView licenseBoys Maquerading as Daikoku and Ebisuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185332/boys-maquerading-daikoku-and-ebisuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUshiwaka, the Young Yoshitsune Serenading Jorurihimehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133112/ushiwaka-the-young-yoshitsune-serenading-jorurihimeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChushingura Act III by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183777/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440885/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Yoshiwara Analogue of the Story of Koko (Huang Xiang) one of the Twenty-four Paragons of Filial Pietyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185989/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Oiran Utagawa of Matsubaya attended by Her Kamuro Yoshino and Tatsuta by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185928/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrint by Utagawa Sadakagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611597/print-utagawa-sadakageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762582/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePrint by Utagawa Sadakagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611757/print-utagawa-sadakageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8436301/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePrint by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611738/print-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7745045/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePrint by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611754/print-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440608/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Practical Joke by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613068/practical-joke-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license