rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Textile with Saint Francis Receiving the Stigmata, Italian
Save
Edit Image
giottomedievalsaint francis of assisitapestrymedieval angelchristprayer hands paintingpublic domain compass
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint Francis of Assisi (1450/1470) by German 15th Century
Saint Francis of Assisi (1450/1470) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983126/saint-francis-assisi-14501470-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Church Instagram post template, editable text
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
St. Francis Kneeling before Christ on the Cross by Sassetta
St. Francis Kneeling before Christ on the Cross by Sassetta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9683274/st-francis-kneeling-before-christ-the-cross-sassettaFree Image from public domain license
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView license
Madonna and Child with Saints Francis and Jerome by Francesco Francia
Madonna and Child with Saints Francis and Jerome by Francesco Francia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185549/image-michelangelo-famous-christian-art-raphael-public-domain-buonarrotiFree Image from public domain license
Prayer quote blog banner template
Prayer quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762758/prayer-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Aus der Kapelle der Madonna degli Angeli in Santa Chiara zu Assisi, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Aus der Kapelle der Madonna degli Angeli in Santa Chiara zu Assisi, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953167/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593963/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Aus der Kapelle der Madonna degli Angeli in Santa Chiara zu Assisi, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Aus der Kapelle der Madonna degli Angeli in Santa Chiara zu Assisi, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953211/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting Instagram story template, editable design
Prayer meeting Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515184/prayer-meeting-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Virgin and Child with Saints Francis, Andrew, Paul, Peter, Stephen, and Louis of Toulouse (c. 1317–21) by Ugolino di Nerio
Virgin and Child with Saints Francis, Andrew, Paul, Peter, Stephen, and Louis of Toulouse (c. 1317–21) by Ugolino di Nerio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798810/image-background-golden-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worshi Instagram post template, editable text
Sunday worshi Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690759/sunday-worshi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saints Bartholomew and Simon
Saints Bartholomew and Simon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612398/saints-bartholomew-and-simonFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worshi Instagram story template, editable text
Sunday worshi Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690760/sunday-worshi-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Saint Claire of Assisi (1515-1520 (Renaissance)) by Benedetto Coda
Saint Claire of Assisi (1515-1520 (Renaissance)) by Benedetto Coda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150434/saint-claire-assisi-1515-1520-renaissance-benedetto-codaFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worshi blog banner template, editable text
Sunday worshi blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690758/sunday-worshi-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Darstellung eines Kruzifixes, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Darstellung eines Kruzifixes, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936422/darstellung-eines-kruzifixes-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain license
Worship Instagram post template
Worship Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451269/worship-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ on the Cross with Angels (1481) by German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross with Angels (1481) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985572/christ-the-cross-with-angels-1481-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622871/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Last Judgment in an Initial C by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)
Last Judgment in an Initial C by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087850/last-judgment-initial-lorenzo-monaco-piero-giovanniFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760295/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Virgin and Child (c. 1465–70) by Benvenuto di Giovanni
Virgin and Child (c. 1465–70) by Benvenuto di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798802/virgin-and-child-c-1465-70-benvenuto-giovanniFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worship Instagram story template, editable text
Sunday worship Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760294/sunday-worship-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Saint Francis Receiving the Stigmata (c. 1480) by German 15th Century
Saint Francis Receiving the Stigmata (c. 1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000264/saint-francis-receiving-the-stigmata-c-1480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714585/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ on the Cross with Angels (c. 1490) by German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross with Angels (c. 1490) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986092/christ-the-cross-with-angels-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable design
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117071/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Entombment of Christ, French
The Entombment of Christ, French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329775/the-entombment-christFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night editable poster template
Prayer night editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620887/prayer-night-editable-poster-templateView license
Saint Matthew and the Angel by Giovanni Gerolamo Savoldo
Saint Matthew and the Angel by Giovanni Gerolamo Savoldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613409/saint-matthew-and-the-angel-giovanni-gerolamo-savoldoFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817306/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Maria mit dem Jesuskind, den Heiligen Franz von Assisi und Bernhardin von Siena sowie Engeln, nach einem Fresko von Benozzo…
Maria mit dem Jesuskind, den Heiligen Franz von Assisi und Bernhardin von Siena sowie Engeln, nach einem Fresko von Benozzo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953544/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527802/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saints John the Evangelist and Mary Magdalene
Saints John the Evangelist and Mary Magdalene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087782/saints-john-the-evangelist-and-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night blog banner template, editable text
Prayer night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807826/prayer-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Holy family (madonna with child and saint francis of assisi), Francesco Francia
Holy family (madonna with child and saint francis of assisi), Francesco Francia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896782/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817307/prayer-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Saint Francis of Assisi (1585) by Annibale Carracci
Saint Francis of Assisi (1585) by Annibale Carracci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996714/saint-francis-assisi-1585-annibale-carracciFree Image from public domain license