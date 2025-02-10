Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegiottomedievalsaint francis of assisitapestrymedieval angelchristprayer hands paintingpublic domain compassTextile with Saint Francis Receiving the Stigmata, ItalianView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1047 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3368 x 3859 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaby blues Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Francis of Assisi (1450/1470) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983126/saint-francis-assisi-14501470-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSt. Francis Kneeling before Christ on the Cross by Sassettahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9683274/st-francis-kneeling-before-christ-the-cross-sassettaFree Image from public domain license3D editable African American nun praying in church remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints Francis and Jerome by Francesco Franciahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185549/image-michelangelo-famous-christian-art-raphael-public-domain-buonarrotiFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762758/prayer-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseAus der Kapelle der Madonna degli Angeli in Santa Chiara zu Assisi, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953167/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593963/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAus der Kapelle der Madonna degli Angeli in Santa Chiara zu Assisi, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953211/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515184/prayer-meeting-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints Francis, Andrew, Paul, Peter, Stephen, and Louis of Toulouse (c. 1317–21) by Ugolino di Neriohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798810/image-background-golden-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worshi Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690759/sunday-worshi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaints Bartholomew and Simonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612398/saints-bartholomew-and-simonFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worshi Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690760/sunday-worshi-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Claire of Assisi (1515-1520 (Renaissance)) by Benedetto Codahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150434/saint-claire-assisi-1515-1520-renaissance-benedetto-codaFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worshi blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690758/sunday-worshi-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDarstellung eines Kruzifixes, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936422/darstellung-eines-kruzifixes-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451269/worship-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist on the Cross with Angels (1481) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985572/christ-the-cross-with-angels-1481-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622871/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLast Judgment in an Initial C by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087850/last-judgment-initial-lorenzo-monaco-piero-giovanniFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760295/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin and Child (c. 1465–70) by Benvenuto di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798802/virgin-and-child-c-1465-70-benvenuto-giovanniFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760294/sunday-worship-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Francis Receiving the Stigmata (c. 1480) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000264/saint-francis-receiving-the-stigmata-c-1480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714585/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist on the Cross with Angels (c. 1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986092/christ-the-cross-with-angels-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117071/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Entombment of Christ, Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329775/the-entombment-christFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620887/prayer-night-editable-poster-templateView licenseSaint Matthew and the Angel by Giovanni Gerolamo Savoldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613409/saint-matthew-and-the-angel-giovanni-gerolamo-savoldoFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817306/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaria mit dem Jesuskind, den Heiligen Franz von Assisi und Bernhardin von Siena sowie Engeln, nach einem Fresko von Benozzo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953544/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527802/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaints John the Evangelist and Mary Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087782/saints-john-the-evangelist-and-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807826/prayer-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHoly family (madonna with child and saint francis of assisi), Francesco Franciahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896782/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817307/prayer-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Francis of Assisi (1585) by Annibale Carraccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996714/saint-francis-assisi-1585-annibale-carracciFree Image from public domain license