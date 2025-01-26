Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevantagejapanese wood blockneutralpaperspaceframefacesbookThe Watchers and the Watched by Suzuki HarunobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 929 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2955 x 3817 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese garden Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Twelfth Scene from Scenes of the Pleasure Quarter at Yoshiwara in Edohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205508/the-twelfth-scene-from-scenes-the-pleasure-quarter-yoshiwara-edoFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Shavuot Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirls Entertained by Performers, from the illustrated book Flowers of the Four Seasons by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330026/image-cloud-paper-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseThe feast of weeks Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView licenseLake Georgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823111/lake-georgeFree Image from public domain licenseWabi sabi Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView licenseHead of Saint Joseph by Federico Baroccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264478/head-saint-joseph-federico-barocciFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseA Performance of Nautch Dancing Girlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933041/performance-nautch-dancing-girlsFree Image from public domain licenseLet's travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView licenseTao Yuanming enjoying chrysanthemumshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294565/tao-yuanming-enjoying-chrysanthemumsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseAbo-Sembil, Grand Spéos, Statues Colossales vues de Face (Parte Inférieure)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851944/abo-sembil-grand-speos-statues-colossales-vues-face-parte-inferieureFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a Man (recto); Portrait of a Man (accidental offset) (verso) by Filippo Baldinuccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264269/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Bodhidharma by Hakuin Ekakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186394/portrait-bodhidharma-hakuin-ekakuFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Omezō I as the Young Daimyo Momonoi Wakasanosuke by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612844/image-samurai-young-portrait-human-problemFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseHarbor Scene by John Henry Twachtmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932761/harbor-scene-john-henry-twachtmanFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseSeventy-two Peaks Against the Blue Sky by Matsumura Goshunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728164/seventy-two-peaks-against-the-blue-sky-matsumura-goshunFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mind Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364162/green-mind-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeeing a Performance by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328485/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable education collage background, wooden textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893383/editable-education-collage-background-wooden-textured-designView licenseAn extremely rare first edition of William Bishop's 1868 pocket map of the city of Brooklyn, New York. In the mid-19th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761604/image-paper-border-gridFree Image from public domain licenseEditable education collage frame, wooden textured designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893392/editable-education-collage-frame-wooden-textured-designView licenseThe rest on the flight into Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203321/the-rest-the-flight-into-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Freemasonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150934/two-freemasonsFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBamboo by Gang Jinhuihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9316264/bamboo-gang-jinhuiFree Image from public domain licenseEducation collage Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037772/education-collage-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseOfficers of the 4th Light Dragoons by Roger Fentonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801332/photo-image-face-paper-handsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHorse Race at the Kamo Shrine (Kamo kurabeuma zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8254373/horse-race-the-kamo-shrine-kamo-kurabeuma-zuFree Image from public domain licenseEducation collage Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946409/education-collage-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Four Seasons by Kano Tan yuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711039/the-four-seasons-kano-tanFree Image from public domain license