Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageutamaro kitagawakitagawajapanese wood blockpaperpersonartjapanese artvintageTwo Tori-oi, or Itinerant Women Musicians of the Eta Class by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 838 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2660 x 3809 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseYoung Woman with an Otsue Demon Dressed as an Itinerant Priest by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100960/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseA Woman Snatching a Bag of Sweetmeats from Her MotHer by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613070/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license“The Poet Sōjō Henjō (816–890) Slipping a Letter into a Woman’s Sleeve,” from the series Five Colors of Love for the Six…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612910/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWomen on a Bridge, from the illustrated book Flowers of the Four Seasons by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076471/image-paper-flowers-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseGirls Picking Green Leaves, from the illustrated book Flowers of the Four Seasons by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183804/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYamauba Playing with the Young Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185949/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYamauba and Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612915/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseLantern Float by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612709/lantern-float-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseA Woman at Her Toilet Seated before a Mirror, Having Her Hair combed by a Kameyui (Woman Hairdresser) by Utamaro Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139369/photo-image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView licenseShells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102413/shells-under-water-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseLet's travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView licenseThe Hour of the Ox (1 A.M.–3 A.M.) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612716/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185495/mother-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseGirls Gathering Shells on the Sea-shore by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117022/girls-gathering-shells-the-sea-shore-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Young Man at the Side of a House by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613033/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725219/japanese-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseThe Oiran Yoyogiku of Matsubaya Standing under a Cherry Tree by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139408/image-paper-tree-personFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license“The Poet Ariwara no Narihira (825–880) and Ono no Komachi,” from the series Five Colors of Love for the Six Poetic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103836/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView licenseThe Seventh Hour of the Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613014/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938001/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseShells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183818/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThe feast of weeks Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView licensePicking Persimmons (Kaki-mogi) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183781/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Shavuot Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Palace in the Moon by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183823/image-paper-moon-artFree Image from public domain license