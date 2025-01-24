rawpixel
The Holy Virgins Greeted by Christ as They Enter the Gates of Paradise
all saints dayroman calendarart paradisepublic domain vintage book pagecatholic saints dayreligious manuscriptsreligious confirmationcatholic saints
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
The Lamentation of Christ by Simon Marmion, French (ca. 1473)
Pope's quote Facebook post template
Leaf Excised from a Breviary of Charles the Bold and Margaret of York: The Martyrdom of Saint Denis by Simon Marmion
Pope's quote inspiration template
Madonna and Child with Saints John the Baptist, Jerome, Peter Martyr, and Bernardino and Four Angels by Sano di Pietro…
Psalm Instagram post template
The Le Cellier Altarpiece by Jean Bellegambe
Valentine's day calendar png, 3D love remix, editable design
Christ Bearing the Cross
Have faith poster template, editable text & design
Saint Brigitta? (c. 1460/1470) by German 15th Century
Romantic quote Instagram story template, 3D editable design
Saint Valentine (1470/1480) by German 15th Century
Valentine's day calendar, 3D love remix, editable design
Group of nine saints - believers, fragment of the altar wing
Valentine's day calendar, 3D love remix, editable design
Saint Francis Receiving the Stigmata (1470s) by Cosmè Tura
Valentine's day calendar, 3D love remix, editable design
Saint Benedict (1450/1470) by German 15th Century
Romantic quote blog banner template, 3D editable design
Saint Alto (c. 1500) by German 15th Century
Valentine's day calendar, 3D love remix, editable design
Saint John the Baptist and Saint Christopher (1470/1480) by German 15th Century
Romantic quote Instagram post template, 3D editable design
Saint Stephen (1450/1470) by German 15th Century
Holy mass Instagram story template
Saint Barbara (1460/1470) by German 15th Century
Bible quote Instagram post template
Saint Catherine of Siena, or Saint Clare of Assisi (c. 1460/1470) by Italian 15th Century
Happy Valentine's Instagram story template, editable design
The Young Saint John the Baptist (c. 1470) by Antonio Rossellino
Happy Valentine's Instagram post template, editable design
Saint Michael Defeating the Devils (1467) by Master E S
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
Saint Clare of Assisi (1470/1480) by German 15th Century
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text and design
Saint Anne with the Madonna and Child (1470/1500) by German 15th Century
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Saint Onuphrius (1450/1470) by German 15th Century
